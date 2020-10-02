Ambroise Croizat related this moment: “The ordinance of October 4, 1945, to which is rightly attached the name of a friend who is common to us all, Alexandre Parodi, was the product of a year of work, during which civil servants, representatives of all groups and organizations concerned, members of the Provisional Consultative Assembly, some of whom are part of this Assembly ée, combined their efforts to draw up a text that the government of the time ultimately consecrated in accordance with the opinion expressed by 194 votes to 1 in the Consultative Assembly. ” (1)

The promulgation of this ordinance enshrined the real objectives of Social Security around a single organization, a single contribution, solidarity and the management of funds by the insured themselves and in particular through democracy and the election of credit union boards of directors. De Gaulle did not sign this ordinance: he was traveling in the USSR. Croizat specified, him, to whom belongs this great social conquest: “The Social Security plan is too large a reform, too important for the population of our country for anyone to be able to claim exclusive paternity. (…) This Social Security, born of the terrible ordeal that we have just gone through, belongs and must belong to all Frenchmen and all French women without political, philosophical consideration. eu, nun. It is the terrible crisis that our country has suffered for several generations which imposes this national and coherent security plan on it. “ (1)

It was necessary to go beyond a conception of social assistance placed under the control of the State, of benefactors, of religious congregations, of notables and of a petty bourgeoisie wanting to stick to their social works. The law on social insurance, in 1930, prepared for the future and outlined what Social Security should be. This law had given full powers to the French Mutuality but the inequalities persisted and the funds of different affinities were not under the responsibility of the insured themselves. The Second World War, the occupation of France, the Vichy regime, with the labor charter, finally put this 1930 law to the ground.

The nascent Social Security had only encountered opposition from the Mutualité Française, which considered itself dispossessed, and from employers who saw the establishment of what they had always fought, that is to say a single fund, compulsory and managed by the working world. Ambroise Croizat, who became Minister of Labor, after Alexandre Parodi, at the end of 1945, however underlined the role of mutuality as a precursor of Social Security in a speech delivered during a visit to the buildings of the primary fund in Le Havre on April 12, 1947. , where he affirmed “That it was not our intention to suppress all activity of the mutuality, but on the contrary to use it, because we know the work that it has carried out for a very long time in our country …” (2).

It was the National Council of Resistance (CNR), under the title “Happy Days”, which fixed March 15, 1944 in its program. “A comprehensive social security plan, aimed at ensuring all citizens the means of existence, in all cases where they are unable to obtain them through work, with management belonging to the representatives of those concerned and of the State”. The ordinance of October 4, 1945 was therefore intended to fulfill this objective. Without forgetting the ordinance of October 19, 1945, which specifies the objectives to be achieved in terms of organization and services. These ordinances are the fruit of the liberation of the country and of the role played by the Resistance, and particularly by the French Communist Party (PCF) and the CGT reunited in 1943. No one can deny the importance played by the CGT, which had 5 million members, and the PCF, the leading political party in the elections of the first constituent, where it represented 28% of the vote. A balance of power that counted for the establishment of incomparable social legislation from 1945 to 1947.

Social security was therefore on track: it had to be implemented quickly on the ground and the necessary structures put in place. Ambroise Croizat, Minister of Labor and Social Security, and Pierre Laroque, Director of Social Security, were, each in their responsibilities, the directors. The ordinance did not settle everything, it had to be implemented. Croizat was the one who made sure that it was applied politically by a whole series of decrees and laws, in particular for the various risks, whether those relating to health insurance, retirement, industrial accidents and occupational diseases, family allowances and maternity, etc.

In the Constituent Assembly, the minister intervened against those who wanted to delay its application, waiting for better days to ensure that Social Security ends up in oblivion. It won the confidence of the Constituent Assembly and Social Security began to operate in July 1946. An enormous work was carried out to register the insured and the employers, to establish the primary funds, the correspondents in the companies in connection with the committees of nascent business.

Ambroise Croizat paid in person to achieve this and in particular to impose social security contributions. He refuted the statization of Social Security and decreed that it was also necessary to get out of old forms and affinity regimes to adopt the single fund that the CFTC (which in part became CFDT in 1964) refused at that time. He rejected attempts to build Social Security from tax funding. Croizat and Laroque deserve all the esteem of the world of work in the achievement of a social security belonging to the world of work and they would have liked to go further by ensuring that it is universal and brings together all French people, like provided for in the law of May 22, 1946.

The ordinance of October 4, 1945 is therefore the cornerstone of the French system, but it was only realized through the incessant work of CGT activists, who brought it to life with the employees. Jean Magniadas underlined “The important role of CGT activists. First Ambroise Croizat, communist leader and secretary general of the metal federation, but also Georges Buisson and Henri Raynaud. (…) It would be unfair to forget the other activists of the CGT but also the staff of the organizations concerned in the face of the difficult problems that arose with the reclassification of staff from the mutual ity and insurance companies ”. (3)

This nascent Social Security was the object of the rage of the reactionary right, but especially of employers, reorganized for collaboration with the enemy from December 1945 within the National Council of French employers (CNPF).

A work of undermining was therefore launched to question the most beautiful social conquest of the Liberation. Ordinances in 1967, under General de Gaulle, prepared the employers’ revenge. The first thing was to defeat the elections of the boards of directors and to impose the “paritarisme”, of which one knows the evils since that date. Later, a Medef boss, Denis Kessler, a private insurer in addition, showed all his aggressiveness in 2007 in the review Challenges by addressing Sarkozy, President of the Republic: “The French social model is the pure product of the National Council of the Resistance. A compromise between Gaullists and Communists. It is high time to reform it, and the government is working on it … It is a question of getting out of 1945, and methodically defeating the program of the National Council of Resistance! “

So, let’s take up the challenge and restore this Social Security, as Ambroise Croizat said. He will say on May 12, 1946, during the presentation of the law, which will be voted on May 22, 1946, addressed to the workers: “Nothing can be done without you (…) Social security is not just a matter of laws and decrees. It involves concrete action in the field, in the city, in the company. She claims your hands … “ What a beautiful message on this seventy-fifth anniversary.

Bernard Lamirand

Leader of the National Honorary Committee Ambroise Croizat

(1) Intervention by Ambroise Croizat. Meeting of August 8, 1946, application of the Social Security law

(2) Archives of the FTM-CGT, IHS metals

(3) Lecture by Jean Magniadas, doctor of economics, CGT trade unionist, delivered on October 9, 2003, IHS CGT