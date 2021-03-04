“Polish born, Rosa Luxemburg is a great German writer”, notes the historian and Germanist Gilbert Badia at the opening of his imposing thesis (1975) on the founding figure of German communism, published by Éditions sociales. He adds : “He is also undoubtedly the most remarkable polemicist that Germany has known in the first twenty years of this century. “ With these few words chosen, Badia already suggests all the richness and complexity of the figure of Rosa Luxemburg, born 150 years ago, on March 5, 1871 in Zamosc, then in Russian Poland, in the Jewish petty bourgeoisie.

Rosa Luxemburg fights against this rallying to the sacred union

A militant of German social democracy, she asserts herself as a great figure on her left wing, standing up with vigor and intransigence against militarism and its practices, always defending a revolutionary perspective. The vote of war credits by the Social Democrats on August 4, 1914, is a central event in the history of the German left. With Karl Liebknecht and a few others, Rosa Luxemburg fights against this rallying to the sacred union, this “Betrayal”, and against the immense destructive conflict.

It is then an economic revolution and it is through this that it becomes a socialist revolution. Rosa Luxemburg (end of December 1919)

These minorities, the Spartacists, end up leaving the majority social democracy and contribute to the founding of the German Communist Party. They heard that the German revolution of November 1918 did not stop at changing political structures, but upset the very foundations of social order, relying on and deploying workers ‘and workers’ councils behind the Russian Revolution. soldiers. “It is then an economic revolution and it is by this that it becomes a socialist revolution”, wrote Rosa Luxemburg at the end of December 1919. In January, an insurrection, in which the Spartacists were one of the driving forces, failed in the face of repression. Rosa Luxemburg perishes, assassinated, along with Karl Liebknecht, by counter-revolutionary soldiers.

The Germanist is the author of an extensive production around Luxemburg

The French reader who wants to delve into this story hardly has any recent work. The works of Gilbert Badia thus remain precious. Communist militant, resistant during the Second World War, the Germanist is the author of an ample production around Luxemburg and the Spartacists. He not only wrote always useful studies, but also translated and published many texts, too little available. For this anniversary, Éditions Otium is reissuing its Spartacism (read box below).

In his Rosa Luxemburg, Badia analyzes, with benevolence, in turn the activist, the journalist, the polemicist, the orator, the writer and the letter-writer, of which he underlines the diversity of registers, beyond the political stakes. He wonders about more personal and intimate aspects, with the eyes of his time and his environment: “When she arrives in Berlin, she not only has the freshness of youth, the liveliness of intelligence, but the radiance of her gaze, her voice, her elegance make her pleasing. “

“Rosa la Rouge”, an icon of student and leftist movements

In the 1960s and 1970s, Gilbert Badia was caught in a context where “Rosa la Rouge” was an icon of student and leftist movements. Very closely linked to the GDR, which it promotes in France, Badia benefits from its documentary resources; there he meets the witnesses of the Spartacist epic. He seeks to respond, supported by extensive research, to interpretations which seem to him to be erroneous and which he fights politically, in particular, those of “leftists”, Trotskyists, Luxemburgists or “libertarians”, which accentuates the opposition and the differences. with Lenin, rely on Rosa Luxemburg for their critique of Soviet socialism. He does not see, thus, unlike a Daniel Guérin in his Rosa Luxemburg and revolutionary spontaneity (1971), “No identity” between Trotsky and Rosa. According to Gilbert Badia, the share of the “Spontaneity” of the masses in Rosa Luxemburg’s analyzes of the action of the revolutionary party, a key point in the communist interpretation. The historian also knows how to be critical of readings which minimize the contributions of Rosa Luxemburg.

Female figure of the German labor movement

Badia has devoted herself again to another central female figure of the German workers’ movement, close to Luxemburg, Clara Zetkin. He devotes to her, with new sources, a biography published in 1993 by Éditions Ouvrières – quickly translated into German by Dietz -, anxious to promote his commitment to women’s rights and the emancipation of women workers, as he explains in l ‘foreword, and also to discuss his feminism, too little commented on in his eyes.

Near Berlin, in Birkenwerder, in the garden of what used to be Zetkin’s house, the visitor can still see a sculpture of the two heroines of Badia, Clara and Rosa, together.