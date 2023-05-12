The current Turkish president is the most important political figure so far this century in Turkey and is facing a close election on May 14 that will pit him against an opposition eager to end his two decades in command. Erdogan became head of government in 2003 and with Islamist and nationalist overtones he has been monopolizing power within the Turkish state, especially after suffering a military coup attempt in 2016.

20 years after his first victory, Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to be re-elected this May 14 for a new term. In front of him is an opposition that intends to end two decades of power in which ultranationalism, Islamism and a marked personalism around the figure of the president have been prioritized. Something that will not make the opposition’s victory easy despite having aspects in favor, such as the deep economic crisis and the mismanagement of the Government in the earthquake that devastated the southeast of Turkey last February. But how did Erdogan achieve so much power in this time?

His rise to the head of government in 2003 was historic. Erdogan, a renowned Islamist, won a parliamentary election in a nation that had distinguished itself during the 20th century as an example of secularism. And he did it thanks to a strong criticism of the state management of the earthquake that devastated the city of Izmit in 1999 – an earthquake that left more than 17,000 dead – and a Europeanist discourse that contrasts with his current positions. So he spoke shortly after being elected.

“Since the majority of the Turkish population is Muslim, the Turkish success in the European Union process will be a great example for other Muslim countries and will show how democracy can coexist very well with Islam, with a very clear and competent government. .

Erdogan began from the beginning to deconstruct a state built for decades on the basis of Kemalism, that is, international neutrality, rapprochement with the West and secularism in all public spheres. And he did it thanks to a populist discourse that worked between the rural population and the working class. Erdogan portrayed himself as a politician with Islamic values ​​and humble origins, something that helped him get re-elected in 2007 and 2011.

US President Bush, right, shakes hands with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, leader of Turkey’s ruling AK party, as they participate in a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, December 10, 2002 in Washington. . Erdogan, who is running for a third term as president in the May elections, will celebrate his 20th year in office on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. AP – Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Gezi Park protests and authoritarian turn

During the first years, practically no one questioned its democratic spirit, but the situation changed with the start of the protests in Istanbul’s Gezi Park in June 2013. What began as an environmental demonstration against the destruction of this space, was answered with police violence and government repression. Something that was harshly criticized and that generalized the mobilization in the main cities of the country against the 10 years of government that Erdogan had been in power at that time.

But this did not bring many changes. Erdogan ran for president in 2014 and was victorious. The first step in his authoritarian drift, which would be confirmed after the attempted coup against him in July 2016. In that uprising, a part of the Army tried to overthrow him without success, producing some 290 deaths in just two days. The ruling party accused the theologian Fetullah Gulen, Erdogan’s former ally of instigating him, but the truth is that this event led Erdogan to undertake the reforms that he had been waiting for years.

These were approved through a referendum that came out with 51.4% of the votes. And they consisted of the creation of a presidential republic with almost full powers for the head of state, the reduction of parliamentary power, the presidential power to elect half of the judges of the Constitutional Court and the extension of terms to five years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talk during their meeting, as a security member tries to stop photographers from taking pictures, at the Konstantin Palace outside St Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday August 9, 2016. AP – Alexander Zemlianichenko

Türkiye as a key regional power in the geopolitics of the Middle East and Africa

Powers that facilitated the increase in repression against opponents and critical media during the following years. In international matters, it distanced itself from its Western allies and maintained an aggressive foreign action in the Middle East and Africa, places where it has tried to become a regional power through its intervention in conflicts such as the Syrian civil war, the Libyan civil war or the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia through Nagorno Karabagh.

Situations to which is added the refugee crisis towards Europe, in which Turkey has become a buffer state for migratory flows in exchange for large economic amounts. A questionable agreement that came into effect after the 2015 crisis, caused by instability in the Middle East, but which is extremely fragile, since Erdogan has used it on several occasions as a method of pressure on Brussels. This is how he spoke in 2016 in front of Syrian refugees.

“Turkey has accepted the European Union’s refugee agreement not for money, but to prevent these migrants from receiving derogatory treatment at European borders.

Since that crisis, Turkey’s role as a regional power has been consolidated, as has its figure as a mediator between the West and other powers such as Russia or China. Something that has been glimpsed in agreements such as the export of grain in the midst of the war in Ukraine.

However, this skilful ambivalent strategy in international politics – it must be remembered that Turkey is an ally of Moscow but, at the same time, the second most important member of NATO – may not be enough to revalidate its power, since the deep economic crisis that has plagued Turkey for years, added to its management of the February 2023 earthquake, which left almost 48,000 dead, could be key to ending 20 years of erdoganism.