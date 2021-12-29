History Prohibition law repealed in Finland 90 years ago, majority wanted to legalize both soft and spirits

Only 44 percent of eligible voters participated in the referendum on the Alcohol Act. The Prohibition Act was valid for almost 13 years.

More than 70 percent of those who voted were in favor of allowing the production and sale of non-alcoholic beverages. 28% voted to extend the ban and only 1.4% to allow soft drinks alone,

However, only about 44 percent of those eligible to vote in the country exercised their right to vote.

Low electoral fatigue was thought to be the reason for the turnout, as there had been a parliamentary election in 1930 and a presidential election in 1931. Men participated in the referendum more actively than women.

The Prohibition Act came into force in June 1919. The Act prohibited the sale, manufacture and consumption of alcohol for any purpose other than medical, technical or scientific purposes. The Prohibition Act was widely violated.

Following the referendum, the Prohibition Act expired on April 5, 1932.