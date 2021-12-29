Thursday, December 30, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

History Prohibition law repealed in Finland 90 years ago, majority wanted to legalize both soft and spirits

by admin
December 29, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Only 44 percent of eligible voters participated in the referendum on the Alcohol Act. The Prohibition Act was valid for almost 13 years.

90 years then Finland voted to repeal the Alcohol Prohibition Act. 29-30 In a referendum held in December 1931, the election statistics.

More than 70 percent of those who voted were in favor of allowing the production and sale of non-alcoholic beverages. 28% voted to extend the ban and only 1.4% to allow soft drinks alone,

However, only about 44 percent of those eligible to vote in the country exercised their right to vote. According to election statistics, there were “significantly fewer voters than ever in the parliamentary elections, but still more than in the municipal elections”.

Low electoral fatigue was thought to be the reason for the turnout, as there had been a parliamentary election in 1930 and a presidential election in 1931. Men participated in the referendum more actively than women.

The Prohibition Act came into force in June 1919. The Act prohibited the sale, manufacture and consumption of alcohol for any purpose other than medical, technical or scientific purposes. The Prohibition Act was widely violated.

Following the referendum, the Prohibition Act expired on April 5, 1932.

.
#History #Prohibition #law #repealed #Finland #years #majority #wanted #legalize #soft #spirits

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Egypt.. A big surprise about the "Palat cheese" factory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.