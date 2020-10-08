History President Mao’s poetry roll, estimated at up to millions of euros, was found torn

According to the owner, the poems were worth hundreds of millions.

From Hong Kong belongs to historians good and bad news.

The good news is that the President Mao Zedongin stolen from a collector, a calligraphic poem roll has been found. The bad news is that the 2.8-meter-long roll was snapped, he says BBC and Hong Kong South China Morning Post.

The poem roll was stolen in September by a massive robbery collector Fu Chunxiaon home. The robbers also caught antique stamps, copper coins and other Mao calligraphic works, among other things. Fun’s own announcement, according to Mao’s poetry roll alone, was worth about 250 million euros. Fu was in mainland China himself at the time of the robbery.

Substantial sums have been paid for Mao’s writings, but not hundreds of millions. For example, at the 2017 Sotheby’s auction in London, € 775,000 was paid for the president’s handwritten notes, says the SCMP.

If the loot was indeed worth hundreds of millions, the bandits tried to sell the property at a mock price. One of the pieces of a poem roll when sold to a collector for just over 50 euros. The buyer noticed a police report of the robbery and reported to the authorities.

So far, three people have been arrested for the robbery.

“It was heartbreaking to see it torn,” Fu told the South China Morning Post.

“This will definitely affect its value, but how much remains to be seen.”

Chief Commissioner Tony Ho Chun-Tung estimates that the thieves chopped the poem roll into pieces because the 2.8-meter roll would otherwise have been difficult to show.

Mao Zedong (1893–1976), the founder of modern China, practiced calligraphy and poetry. Mao also wrote the so-called Little Red Book, which is said to be the most printed work in the world after the Bible and the Qur’an. The book is a compilation of the speeches and writings of the beak man of the Communist Party.

Mao Zedong in the writing trees in 1958.­

Chinese police were on guard in front of the Forbidden City in Beijing in front of a large Mao image in 2006.­

What was Mao like as a poet then? At least as a monarch, he has not received recognition, as millions of Chinese died in Mao’s reforms and persecution.

British sinologist and translator of Chinese literature Arthur Waley has estimated that Mao’s poems “were not as bad as Hitler’s paintings, but not as good as Churchill’s”.

A book on Mao’s poems has been published in Finnish Mao Tse-Tung, poems (January 1973). The work has been translated into Finnish Pertti Nieminen.

Author Juha Siron “Mao’s apparent nature poems also have the praise of battle and the symbolism of the revolution,” Siro writes on his blog.

In his writing, Siro presents Mao’s poem. ”The answer is to Comrade Kuo Mo-jolle”, Which, according to Siro, contains an eternal exhortation to seize the moment.

“It refers to a natural disaster that is revolutionizing the world, and the rest is crowned by the common goal of all tyrants. Mao is on the edge of time again! ”, Siro wrote in 2011.

Attached that poem for your own written review:

“A small, small globe: / a fly collides with walls. / Buzzing, buzzing, sad complaining, painful crying. / Ants climb a Huai tree, / brag about the greatness of their kingdom, / horse ants shake a tree, say: how easy! / As the westerly wind shed the leaves in Chang-An, flickering arrows flew.

How many things, how busy! Heaven and earth orbit, time is short. / Ten thousand years is too long to ponder: / just grab this morning and evening!

Four seas turn upside down, / clouds and water boil, five continents shake when wind and thunder rise. / We must sweep away all pests, / get rid of all enemies. ”