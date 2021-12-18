Home page world

Unique diving areas and quiet palm-tree beaches make many dream of a vacation on the Fiji Islands © alimdi / IMAGO

Fiji is one of those place names that initially arouses dreams of paradisiacal palm islands in the South Pacific. But the ongoing conflicts between the two largest population groups continue to cast shadows over the holiday paradise.

Suva – With a little more than 880,000 inhabitants, Fiji is one of the most populous nations in the South Pacific. As a rule, visitors to the archipelago hardly notice anything of the ethnic conflicts on the two largest islands, Viti Levu and Vanua Levu. You enjoy the unique diving areas and the beauty of the quiet palm beaches.

The State of Fiji: The Early History of the Archipelago

Finds show that Fiji was around 1000 BC. Was settled. The first Austronesian peoples were followed by the Melanesians, who presumably came from Southeast Asia. They went fishing and agriculture and traded with other peoples in the South Seas.

In the 10th century, the T’ui Tonga Empire began to expand its power over all of Oceania, and Fiji also came under its influence. With the Tongans, the Polynesian culture and language came to the archipelago. At this time a highly developed state emerged in which chiefs, warriors and tribal elders led the individual tribes and whale teeth served as a means of payment.

Fiji and the first Europeans

The Dutch explorer Abel Tasman was the first European to reach Fiji in 1643 in search of the legendary continent in the south. He was followed in 1774 by the English navigator James Cook, but he did not stay long either.

A famous early visitor was Captain William Bligh, who lost his ship, the HMS Bounty, in a mutiny off Tahiti in 1789 and was abandoned with his followers in a small lifeboat. With this he navigated between the largest islands Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, but did not dare to go ashore because he feared the natives. The waterway between the islands is still called Bligh Water today.

Fiji and the English

In the 19th century, the people of Fiji first began to engage in serious trade with Europeans. Sought-after commodities were sandalwood and sea cucumbers called Beche-de-Mer. Around 1820, Levuka was the first permanent European settlement on the island of Ovalau. The work of Christian missionaries led to open conflict with Chief Cakobau in the 1850s, but his attack was blocked by converted Christians, Tongans and a British warship.

From 1871 to 1874, Cakobau ruled as king over the Kingdom of Fiji, which for the first time united all the islands in the region except Rotuma, but at that time the colonization by the British was already in full swing. The American Civil War had brought cotton production to a standstill in the southern states, and English-born Americans and Australians established cotton plantations in Fiji. Numerous Melanesians and Polynesians were kidnapped as cheap labor or sold as slaves. In October 1874, Britain officially annexed Fiji as a colony.

Fiji on the way to independence

After almost half of the defenseless local population fell victim to a measles epidemic in 1875, the British rebelled, but this was suppressed. Since there was a shortage of workers on the plantations, where sugar cane instead of cotton was now grown, the British brought coolies from their crown colony to Fiji to replace them. Many of these Indians never returned home.

During World War II, Fiji served as an important military base for the Western Allies. Unlike many other colonies, however, Fiji did not strive for an independent state. The British, who wanted to get rid of the remnants of their former empire, introduced an independent parliament and a separate constitution for Fiji. The island nation became independent on October 10, 1970.

Fiji and the social division in the state

The import of Indian labor from the late 19th century onwards led to the emergence of an Indo-Fijian population group that was even in the majority compared to the indigenous Fijians (iTaukei). However, the Fijians owned the land and the sugar cane plantations. This soon led to a political conflict between the Alliance Party, which represented the iTaukei, and the National Federation Party, which represented the Indian Fijians. Again and again there were coup attempts, riots and strikes against the respective election winners.

No sooner had the Indian-born Mahendra Chaudhry won the 1999 election for the Fiji Labor Party than he and the also Indian-born President Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara were promoted from office a year later by a coup. Since then, the military commander Frank Bainimarama has been a strong man in the state. In 2014 he won the first democratic elections with his own party, FijiFirst.

Fiji: Politics and Economy Today

Today Fiji is officially a parliamentary republic headed by the President as head of state and commander in chief of the armed forces. Jioji Konousi Konrote from the FijiFirst party is currently the first non-iTaukei president to hold this office. Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, whose FijiFirst party defended its absolute majority in 2018, is in charge of government affairs.

The Fijian economy has suffered badly from the ongoing unrest since independence. The main exports include sugar cane, coconuts, fish, wood and textiles. The two largest trading partners for the state are Australia and New Zealand. Since the political situation has calmed down, tourism has also become more and more important for Fiji. Visitors are attracted by the paradisiacal smaller islands and the excellent diving areas.

Fiji: Demographics

The population of Fiji has grown rapidly. In 1936 there were less than 200,000 people on the islands, but in 1986 it was 715,000 and in 2017 it was 884,887.

About 57.3 percent of the population are indigenous Fijians, the iTaukei, and 37.6 percent are Fijians of Indian descent. The official English-language name “Fijian” expressly includes both groups. Most of the inhabitants live on the two large islands Viti Levu and Vanua Levu in the catchment area of ​​the cities. The largest cities in Fiji (as of 2017):

Suva: 93,870 inhabitants

Nasinu: 92,043 inhabitants

Lautoka: 71,573 inhabitants

Nadi: 71,048 inhabitants

Nausori: 57,882 inhabitants

All five cities are on Viti Levu. Nasinu was part of the capital Suva until 1996 and was then spun off. The island nation’s international airport is located in Nadi on the west coast.

99.2 percent of the indigenous Fijians describe themselves as Christians, while the Hindus make up 76.7 percent of the Fijians of Indian descent. Official languages ​​are Fijian, Fiji Hindi and English.

Fiji: geography of the state

Fiji consists of a total of 332 islands, which are spread over a total area of ​​18,274 square kilometers in the southwestern Pacific. Sydney is approximately 3,150 kilometers away and Hawaii 5,100 kilometers. The two largest islands are Viti Levu with 10,429 square kilometers and Vanua Levu with 5,556 square kilometers.

Around 70 percent of the population live on Viti Levu. In the heart of the island rises the highest mountain in the country, the 1,324 meter high Mount Tomanivi. The mountain range also serves as a temperature divide: it is much drier in the west of the island. Sugar cane is grown here, while dairy farming is carried out in the humid east. Viti Levu is home to one of the largest beetles in the world, the Giant Fijian Longhorn Beetle, which can grow up to 15 centimeters in length. Mammals first came to the islands with European settlers.

Climate change as a threat

Fiji is one of the nations most threatened by climate change. Even now, the state is more and more frequently affected by extreme weather such as cyclones. In addition, settlements on the coasts threaten to sink into the sea. In 2014 the village of Vunidogoloa had to move two kilometers further into the island’s interior because it was threatened by flooding. This fate will affect up to 830 places in the coming years.