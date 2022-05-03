Home page World

Split

The statue of Sukhbaatar in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar © imago stock&people

Mongolia is the second largest landlocked country in the world. While the big cities like Ulaanbaator are already relatively modern, many people in the country still live according to traditional ways of life and some are still nomads.

Mongolia is considered to be the most sparsely populated country in the world.

The relatively high-lying country has extreme climatic conditions.

Around a third of all dinosaurs known to date were discovered here.

Ulaanbaatar – With an area of ​​1,564,116 square kilometers and a population of just 3.2 million people, Mongolia is considered the most sparsely populated country in the world. The country’s infrastructure is very weak. While the cities are relatively modern, in the rural regions the Mongols still use horses to get from place to place. In addition, about a third of all residents live in great poverty.

Mongolia: Early History and Antiquity

Homo erectus lived in what is now Mongolia 500,000 years ago. The oldest evidence of modern humans are 45,000-year-old stone tools found in the Tolbor River valley. In the Bronze Age (approx. 2500 BC to 1000 BC) the cultural development of the country picked up speed.

Mongolia was first mentioned in writing in Chinese chronicles. As early as the third century BC, the Xiongnu tribe from the southern Chinese states tried to invade the country. In response to the counter-mongol invasions, Emperor Qin Shihuangdi began building the Great Wall of China. Until the Middle Ages, Mongolia was primarily a country of shepherds and nomads.

Mongolia: Genghis Khan and the heyday of the Mongol Empire

The famous Mongolian ruler Genghis Khan (1155-1227) united the Mongolian tribes into a large empire that stretched from Central Europe to the Far East. Eventually, his grandson Kublai Khang even managed to conquer neighboring China. He founded China’s Yuan Dynasty in 1271. Mongolia became such a huge empire. Under him, Tibet was placed under Chinese administration and Buddhism was made the state religion.

From the end of the 17th century, the influence of the Mongol Empire waned and increasingly came under Manchu rule. In 1691 the remains of the Mongol Empire passed to China. The Manchu empire lasted until the early 20th century. Although Mongolia declared independence in 1911, Russia exercised great influence over the country. In 1924 the Mongolian People’s Republic was founded.

Mongolia: Communist rule and democratization

After communism was introduced, Russia tried to establish a socialist state in Mongolia. Since the nomads in the countryside slowed down this project, so-called “cleansing operations” took place under the then Soviet leader Stalin in 1937/38, during which numerous people (including Buddhist monks) were killed. Many cultural assets and monasteries were also destroyed.

With the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990, political change also took place in Mongolia. The communist government abdicated and cleared the way for democracy and a market economy. In 1992, Mongolia received a new constitution and was transformed from a people’s republic into a republic. However, the early 1990s were still characterized by inflation and shortages. Despite allegations of corruption and nepotism, Mongolia is now one of the more stable democracies in the former Eastern bloc.

Mongolia: The political system

The political system in Mongolia has transformed from the original one-party system into a multi-party parliamentary democracy. The basic law of the Federal Republic of Germany and the constitution of France were the inspiration for the 1992 constitution. The head of state is the President, who is directly elected for a period of four years (limited to two terms). He is also Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the National Security Council. Uchnaagiin Chürelsüch is currently the President. The post of head of government is held by Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyu-Erdene.

The Republic of Mongolia has a unicameral parliament, also known as the Grand State Khural. It comprises 76 MPs who are elected every four years. In 2016, proportional representation was changed to a majority voting system with single constituencies. The country’s judiciary is exercised by the Supreme Court and is independent of the country’s executive and legislature.

Mongolia: facts at a glance

Capital: Ulaanbaatar

Official language: Mongolian

Area: 1,564,116 square kilometers

Population: 3.2 million (as of 2019)

Currency: Togrög (MNT)

Administrative divisions: 21 aimags (provinces) and capital Ulaanbaatar (Ulan Bator)

Religion: Buddhism and Shamanism

Mongolia: languages ​​and population

The official language is Mongolian, with the Chalkha-Mongolian language being the most important representative of the Mongolian language family in Mongolia. It is spoken as a mother tongue by about 85 percent of ethnic Mongolians. The rest is made up of the Buryats in the north, Durbet in the north-west, Dariganga in the south-east and the West Mongols such as the Oirats in the west, where Turkic languages ​​such as Kazakh or Tuvan can also be found. While Russian was also taught under socialism, English is now the first official foreign language.

Although the population more than doubled between 1960 and 1990, Mongolia is still considered the most sparsely populated country in the world. With a share of 85 percent, the vast majority of the population belongs to the Mongolian people. Then there are the minorities such as the various Turkic peoples. The immigrant Russians or Han live mainly in the cities. However, the proportion of Russians has also fallen sharply since the country’s democratization. The Mongolians themselves are considered to be extremely friendly and are known for their straightforward nature.

Mongolia: Geography and Cities

Mongolia is a landlocked country in Asia, bordered by Russia to the north and the People’s Republic of China to the south. The geography of the country is largely determined by steppe landscapes. In addition, there is the relatively cold climate of the country (in winter it can sometimes go down to minus 50 degrees Celsius). The mean elevation is about 1,580 meters above sea level. In addition to the mountain and steppe regions, there is also the Gobi desert, where it can get extremely hot (up to 40 degrees in summer).

People who live in rural areas lead a predominantly nomadic existence. They roam the country with herds of cattle, but never settle down in search of good conditions and food. About 72.8 percent of the population prefers to live in cities or urban areas due to the extreme climatic conditions. 43 percent of the country’s total population live in the capital Ulaanbaatar alone.

The largest cities in Mongolia at a glance

1 Ulaanbaatar: 1,395,773 inhabitants, region: Ulaanbaatar

Ulaanbaatar: 1,395,773 inhabitants, region: Ulaanbaatar 2 Erdenet: 100,183 inhabitants, region: Orkhon

Erdenet: 100,183 inhabitants, region: Orkhon 3 Darkhan: 81,517 inhabitants, region: Darkhan-Uul

Darkhan: 81,517 inhabitants, region: Darkhan-Uul 4 Choibalsan: 46,221 inhabitants, region: Dornod

Choibalsan: 46,221 inhabitants, region: Dornod 5 Mörön: 40,770 inhabitants, region: Chöwsgöl

Mörön: 40,770 inhabitants, region: Chöwsgöl 6 Nalaich: 37,659 inhabitants, region: Ulaanbaatar

Nalaich: 37,659 inhabitants, region: Ulaanbaatar 7 Ölgii: 37,326 inhabitants, region: Bayan- Ölgii

Ölgii: 37,326 inhabitants, region: Bayan- Ölgii 8th Arvaikheer: 32,891 inhabitants, region: Ovorkhangai

Arvaikheer: 32,891 inhabitants, region: Ovorkhangai 9 Bayankhongor: 31,731 inhabitants, region: Bayankhongor

Bayankhongor: 31,731 inhabitants, region: Bayankhongor 10 Khovd: 30,777 inhabitants, region: Khovd

Mongolia: Interesting facts about the country

Mongolia is rich in mineral resources: the country has coal, copper and gold deposits. Oil was also discovered in the Gobi desert. The most important economic sector is still mining, which provides most of the jobs. Mongolia is economically closely linked to China. But Russia has also set up companies here. Recently, the European Union and the United States have also shown interest in cooperation with the economically up-and-coming country, which, however, is still one of the poorest countries in the world.

Mongolia turns out to be a real paradise for paleontologists. Due to the earlier warm and later dry and cool climate, numerous remains of dinosaur bones have been preserved here. Important and spectacular finds have been made here since the 1920s. In addition to fossils of Velociraptors and Tarbosaurus, the first dinosaur eggs were also discovered here.