Nouakchott, capital of Mauritania © Joerg Boethling / IMAGO

Mauritania is a presidential republic in north-west Africa. The country is largely covered by the Sahara desert and is sparsely inhabited. The Mauritanians are made up of Arabs, Berbers and black Africans.

Mauritania is a desert country in north-west Africa.

The country, which became independent in 1960, is constitutionally a presidential republic.

Main religion is Islam.

Nouakchott – With an area of ​​over one million square kilometers, Mauritania is considered disproportionately large in relation to its population of just over four million people. However, most of the country is covered by the Sahara Desert. The population lives on just 15 percent of the country’s surface. The state has had an eventful history over the past two decades.

Mauritania: Prehistory and Islamization

As early as 10,000 BC, nomadic Berbers and black African peoples settled in what is now Mauritania. The Saharan tribe of the Moors gave the country its name. In the 7th century, Arab warriors spread Islam along the trade and caravan routes across the Sahara. However, it was not until the 11th century that the great empires of West Africa converted to Islam – although the traditional religions of the rural population were still preserved.

In the 11th century, the so-called Almoravid Empire was founded by Islamized Moors. This even included the kingdom of the Gana up to the 12th century and went as far as the Ebro in Spain. Until its collapse in 1147, this empire was even considered to be the Mauritanian heyday with many cultural centers and caravan towns. In the centuries that followed, Islamization was further advanced by the nomadic Kunta Arabs and the Qadiriyya Brotherhood, so that Islam was not only practiced by merchants, but ultimately as a religion of every individual.

Mauritania in the colonial period

Initially, Mauritania received little attention from the colonial powers. The coastal areas were difficult to access and little was known of the country’s mineral resources. Only at the beginning of the 20th century did the country become attractive to France as a link between West and North Africa. Subjugation of the country started from the south, so in 1904 the area was declared French territory as part of French West Africa. In 1920 it finally became a French colony. Nevertheless, France continued to struggle with uprisings in the north of the country until 1934.

After the Second World War, Mauritania became an overseas province and a member of the Union française as part of the decolonization policy. Citizens also received the right to vote in the French Parliament. Up until the 1950s there were areas in the east of the country that had remained unexplored to Europeans and were first explored by the Frenchman Théodore Monod. In 1957 the first elections were held in Mauritania. In 1959 Mokhtar Ould Daddah was appointed Prime Minister.

Mauritania since independence

On November 28, 1960, Mauritania gained independence and Ould Daddah became President. However, he ruled the country in an authoritarian manner. However, the territorial disputes with neighboring countries – especially Western Sahara – that had been going on since 1970 finally led to the overthrow of the president in 1978. But Mauritania remained politically unstable in the years that followed. There were further coups and government reshuffles.

In the early 1990s, President Maaouya Ould Sid’Ahmed Taya tried to promote the country’s democratization. However, since further reforms failed to materialize, several coup attempts followed, which finally lifted him from office at the end of 2005. But in the years that followed, coups d’état in the presidential elections were the order of the day. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has been the country’s new head of state since 2019.

Mauritania: The political system

According to the 2006 constitution, Mauritania is an Islamic presidential republic. The head of state is directly elected by the people every five years. He appoints and dismisses the government. However, his presidency is limited to a maximum of two terms. In contrast to his predecessors, the current President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani cultivates a more inclusive political style by involving representatives from civil society and the opposition more closely.

Parliament is made up of 157 members of the National Assembly, who are also elected every five years, but in a mixture of majority and proportional representation. Mauritania still had a bicameral parliament until 2017, which was abolished in a constitutional referendum.

Mauritania: Facts at a glance

Capital: Nouakchott

Official language: Arabic

Area: 1,030,700 square kilometers

Population: 4,077,000 (as of 2019)

Currency: Ouguiya (MRU)

Administrative division: 15 regions

Religion: Islam

Mauritania: languages ​​and population

In Mauritania, Arabic is the sole official language. However, due to the country’s colonial history, French has survived as a working, commercial and educational language and is also taught as a language of instruction. Hassania is widely spoken by the population – this is a Moorish modification of Arabic. West Atlantic languages ​​and Mande languages ​​are also recognized as national languages. The Berber languages ​​are considered to be almost extinct and can only be found in isolated cases.

Accordingly, the proportion of nomads has largely declined. Well over half of the population lives in the cities. The remarkable thing: Four fifths of the inhabitants live on just 15 percent of the country’s area. The Mauritanians are made up of three ethnic groups: the Arabs, the Berbers and the black Africans. However, these do not live side by side, but have mixed with each other.

Mauritania: Geography and Cities

Mauritania borders on the states of Algeria in the north-east, Mali in the east and south-east, Senegal in the south-west and the western Sahara in the north and north-west. With the exception of a thornbush savannah, the country consists largely of desert. Nevertheless, the flora and fauna of the country has a lot to offer. In addition to antelopes, elephants and hyenas, the desert steppes are also inhabited by gazelles, ostriches, warthogs and leopards.

The numerous dunes also provide habitat for scorpions and snakes. The country also has two national parks. In the desert itself is a single giant boulder called Ben Amera. Considered one of the largest monoliths in the world, it was a good landmark for traveling traders.

The country itself is divided into 15 regions, three of which fall within the capital Nouakchott. The cityscape with its low houses and flat roofs is almost typical for the country. Often the so-called Khaimas can also be found in the urban areas. This is the traditional dwelling of the nomads, which is more like a tent.

The largest cities in Mauritania at a glance

1 Nouakchott: 958,399 inhabitants, Nouakchott North region, Nouakchott Ouest, Nouakchott Sud

Mauritania: Interesting facts about the country

The so-called “Eye of Africa” is located in Mauritania. These are crater-like rings of hills called “Guelb er Richat” that have a diameter of 45 kilometers. Also known as the Richat Structure, the geological structure is so large that it can even be seen from space.

In the year 2000 there was a small sensation. In the deep valleys of the Sahara, the Saharan crocodile has been rediscovered – an extremely rare species that has found sufficient shelter, water and food in the rocky desert landscape. The special thing: it was actually considered to be extinct. However, the population is very small and is in danger of disappearing.

Even if the country is one of the poorest countries in the world economically, it is far ahead of other countries when it comes to environmental protection – especially when it comes to plastic waste. Since 2013 it has been forbidden to produce or use soft plastic. There is now a plastic bag ban across the country. Even travelers are not allowed to bring plastic bags into the country.