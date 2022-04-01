Home page world

Lake Malawi is the third largest lake in Africa. © Michael Runkel / robertharding / IMAGO

Malawi is a narrow country stretching 850 kilometers north to south. After gaining independence in 1964, the country was governed by a dictatorship for many years. Despite many mineral resources, it is still dependent on help from abroad.

Malawi became an independent state in 1964 after British colonial rule.

Lake Malawi is the third largest lake in Africa and also an important inland body of water in the region.

Despite the high level of poverty, the country’s inhabitants are considered to be extremely happy and friendly people.

Lilongwe – Malawi was inhabited by the ancestors of Homo sapiens as far back as prehistoric times. The country’s name translates to ‘flaming waters’, which is due to the country’s most important lake – Lake Malawi with its dazzling reflections of light. In the inland waters bordering on Tanzania and Mozambique, border conflicts keep coming up – even though Malawi is called the “warm heart of Africa” ​​because of its friendly inhabitants.

Malawi: Prehistory, Settlement and Colonialism

One of the oldest human finds comes from Malawi. In 1991, the German paleanthropologist Friedemann Schrenk found a mandible that is said to be 2.5 million years old and belongs to the genus Homo rudolfensis. It can be assumed that people settled in Malawi long before the Stone Age, before the San and Bantu tribes migrated to the region. From around 200 AD, an Iron Age culture can be detected in southern Malawi. Between 1000 and 1480 AD there was another settlement by the Chewa tribe from the Luba area.

In the 14th century, the kingdom of Maravi, also in southern Malawi, extended to the east coast of Africa. In the mid-17th century, Portuguese and Arab slave traders abducted many people from the region. David Livingstone is credited with being the first European to reach Lake Malawi in 1859. The country eventually became a British protectorate in 1891 and was transformed into the Nyasaland colony in 1907. Under the Baptist minister John Chilembwe, the local population revolted against British rule in 1915.

Malawi: The Road to Independence

The Nyassaland Africa Congress (NAC) developed out of the resistance movement in 1944, which campaigned for the interests of the black population and for their rights and freedoms. The movement was strengthened by Malawi’s membership in the “Central African Federation”, which also included the regions of Northern Rhodesia (Zambia) and Southern Rhodesia (Zimbabwe). Freedom fighter Hastings Kamuzu Banda campaigned for Malawi’s independence. The NAC was transformed into the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which he took over as leader.

Malawi finally gained independence in 1964 and two years later became a presidential republic headed by Hastings Kamuzu Banda. However, Banda ruled the country dictatorially and even opposed the apartheid movement in South Africa. Although he declared himself president for life from 1971 and suppressed all opposition, he was deposed in a peaceful referendum in 1993.

Malawi’s road to democracy

In the years before Banda’s deposition, Roman Catholic bishops led by James Chiona had been calling for political reforms. In 1994, Malawi held its first free elections, electing Bakili Muluzi of the United Democratic Front (UDF) as President. In 2004 he was finally replaced by Bingu wa Mutharika after unsuccessfully attempting to extend his presidency by amending the constitution.

In the Malawian constitution, the term of office of the president is limited to only two legislative periods. After Mutharika suffered a heart attack, Vice President Joyce Banda took office in 2012. In 2014, Peter Mutharika became the new president and was re-elected in the 2019 elections. However, the Constitutional Court ordered a repeat of the election. On June 28, 2020, Lazarus Chakwera became the new President of Malawi.

Malawi: The Political System

Under the 1966 constitution, Malawi is a presidential republic in the Commonwealth. Until 1993, the Malawi Congress Party was the only party allowed. After the referendum, a multi-party system was adopted. Both the Parliament (the Malawian National Assembly with 193 members) and the President are elected every five years by direct suffrage. The country’s legal system is strongly based on British law.

In terms of foreign policy, Malawi is a member of many international alliances and trade associations, such as the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Commonwealth of Nations, the African Union, the South African Development Community (SADC) and the Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA). For well over 130 years there have been border conflicts between Malawi and neighboring Tanzania on Lake Malawi. When oil and gas deposits were discovered on the Tanzanian side in 2012, the conflict intensified.

Malawi: facts at a glance

Capital: Lilongwe

Official language: English, Chichewa

Area: 118,484 square kilometers

Population: 20.9 million (as of 2020)

Currency: Malawi Kwacha (MWK)

Administrative division: 3 regions, 28 districts

Religion: 82.6% Christianity, 13% Islam, 2.5% Baha’i, atheists and other traditional religions

Malawi: languages ​​and population

As a legacy of the colonial era, English has become the official language. Nevertheless, the Bantu language Chichewa is also considered the official national language. Half of the population speaks it as their first language. In addition, there are regionally numerous other Bantu languages, such as Lomwe, Chiyao, Tumbuka or Chitonga.

A total of 13 different culture and language groups are distinguished in Malawi. The Maravi, with 49.3 percent of the population, is one of the largest Bantu ethnic groups in the country. The majority of the inhabitants are Christians, but the traditional belief in spirits and old rituals with ancestor and death cults also play an important role. Malawi is also often referred to as the “warm heart of Africa” ​​due to the friendliness of its people.

Malawi: Geography and Cities

Malawi is a landlocked country in Southeast Africa, bordered by Tanzania to the north, Mozambique to the east, and Zambia to the south and southwest. The north-south extent is 850 kilometers, the west-east extent 350 kilometers. The state lies almost entirely within the East African Rift Valley system. The landscape is determined by many plateaus. Especially in the north of the country there are peaks up to 3,000 meters high.

With an area of ​​29,600 square kilometers (570 kilometers long and 80 kilometers wide), Lake Malawi is the largest lake in the country. It is also the third largest inland body of water in Africa and is predominantly part of Malawian territory. The country itself is divided into three administrative regions along the lake: The Northern Region with the administrative center of Mzuzu, the Central Region with the capital Lilongwe as the administrative center, and the Southern Region with the administrative center of Blantyre.

The largest cities in Malawi at a glance

1 Lilongwe: Population 989,318, Central Region

Malawi: Interesting facts about the country

Malawi is particularly scenic. In flat regions there are primarily dry forests, in which baobab trees are typical of the landscape. The special feature: The tree stores water in the trunk so that it survives well in the African heat. Since it gets by with little water, it is not represented in rainy areas.

The fauna of the country is also particularly rich in species. In addition to the Big Five, such as elephants, rhinos, buffaloes, lions and leopards, Malawi also offers another panopticon of animals such as monkeys, antelopes, hippos, cheetahs, giraffes, cobras, crocodiles and zebras. However, since the animal world was threatened by poachers for a long time, measures were taken to protect the stocks. Animals from national parks in neighboring countries were released into the wild in the fenced Majete conservation area.