History Polio, Alzheimer’s, Depression, and the Coronavirus: How Diseases Have Affected the US Presidential Game and World History

The illnesses of U.S. presidents had a decisive impact on the peace talks in both world wars – now a diagnosis of coronavirus can resolve the fate of Donald Trump and his policies in an unpredictable way.

Size the world is now considering the impact of the US president ‘s state of health on world politics when Donald Trump said he had been infected with coronavirus during Finnish time on Friday morning.

This is not the first time. Often, the illnesses of U.S. presidents have been little known, but sometimes they have changed the history of the country and the world.

Terrestrial early presidents Andrew Jackson suffered from a number of diseases and the health damage caused by the bullets he received in two separate duelings. Grover Cleveland suffered from several overweight-related illnesses and oral cancer, which resulted in the removal of part of his jaw. At worst, over 130 pounds William Thaft also suffered from the consequences of being overweight and fell asleep in the midst of important political events.

Woodrow Wilson and King of Italy Viktor Emmanuel III in January 1919.­

Significant the consequences were for the President of the First World War Woodrow Wilsonin with multiple heart attacks leading to unilateral paralysis, for example.

Wilson’s decision to annex the United States to World War I settled the outcome, but Britain and France are seen as “hijacking” peace talks from a weak Wilson.

In this way Germany was humiliated in a way that led to the bitterness of the nation and gave Adolf to Hitler the rise of the echo base and the outbreak of World War II.

In Wilson ‘s time, Russia passed under the Bolshevik horror power, and in some analyzes it is thought that he should have managed to act differently with regard to Russia as well.

Wilson’s mentally ill successor Warren Harding was unable to rectify the matter before his death from a heart attack in 1923.

The United States the condition of the president was also decisive in the World War II peace talks. Franklin Delano Roosevelt had fallen ill with polio as early as age 39, but did great deeds in rescuing the United States from the recession with the New Deal program and resolving the outcome of World War II after the United States joined in December 1941. Without the US contribution, the war would have been protracted, to say the least.

Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin encountered on the Crimean peninsula at the Yalta Conference in February 1945. Roosevelt was, as usual, in a wheelchair, but now suffered not only from the consequences of polio but also from anorexia and cardiac arrhythmias.

Stalin said they, as winners, now decide things, and the opinions of small countries are not taken into account. Roosevelt nodded distractedly.

In the Baltic countries, Roosevelt did not even try to negotiate. Poland was negotiated, but Roosevelt agreed that the Communist group appointed by Stalin should be declared Poland’s interim government. Stalin also promised Poland “free elections,” which was, of course, an empty gesture.

Roosevelt died two months later. Stalin immediately betrayed many of his promises, shutting Eastern Europe behind the Iron Curtain in the following years. Churchill said it had happened, but could not change it. You can read more about the Yalta Conference in the extensive article in the Monthly Supplement behind this link.

Presidential candidate George McGovern’s campaign failed in 1972 when electroconvulsive therapy and mental health problems received by Vice Presidential candidate Thomas Eagleton (right) were revealed.­

John F. Kennedyn diseases in the early 1960s have been diverse since Addison’s disease. He also used strong painkillers. However, scholars disagree as to whether illnesses particularly influenced his decisions, let alone world history. Kennedy died as a victim of an assassination in November 1963.

The illness affected the 1972 election more clearly, and this time it was a vice presidential candidate.

President Richard Nixon sought an extension in the midst of considerable difficulty. The ill-fated Vietnam War, internal unrest and the first revelations of the Watergate scandal To George McGovern opportunities, but they scrapped the already elected vice-president at the latest Thomas Eagletonin exposure to health problems.

In the 1960s, Eagleton was hospitalized three times for depression and nervous breakdowns, which also included electric shocks. He was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Eagleton granted shock treatment just two weeks after the candidate was selected, and McGovern said he supported him “one thousand percent”. After consulting with doctors, McGovern then asked Eagleton to resign as vice president.

The credibility of McGovern’s campaign plummeted. Nixon got his sequel, which, however, ended as early as the 1974 Watergate scandal.

Ronald Reagan was seriously wounded in an assassination attempt in 1981.­

In the 1980s president Ronald Reagan wounded in an assassination attempt in March 1981 and began to show the first signs of memory problems in the election debate Walter Mondalea against 1984.

Reagan was an overwhelming pre-favorite, but Mondale was widely considered to have won the first debate and could perhaps even out the game if Reagan stumbled badly in the future.

The old actor said he remembered too many facts and numbers and prepared a suitable joke on the subject for the next debate.

“I’m not going to use my opponent’s youth and inexperience against him,” Reagan snapped.

Reagan was given an extension and, with the help of his administration, ended the Cold War, although the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease gradually worsened.

In 1996 Bill Clinton applied for an extension and received a war hero for the second time. In 1992, he had won the fight as a pilot George H. Bushin and now he was badly wounded in 1945 Bob Dole, who had numerous health problems.

Clinton was a favorite. The still life only got stronger when Dole lost his balance while trying to shake his supporter and fell to the ground while the cameras were shooting. This did not resolve the election, but the image of the man of the past compared to Clinton’s youthfulness was emphasized. Clinton won by a landslide.

To succeed Clinton was elected George W. Bush, who was literally choking on a bun or more specifically a pretzel pastry in 2002. He could not breathe and lost consciousness but recovered quickly.

“Mom always said chew before you swallow. Listen to your mother, ”he told the press casually after the incident. Bush received an extension in 2004.

In 2016 Hillary Clinton led opinion polls against Donald Trump, but began to feel tired in September and coughed repeatedly at election ceremonies.

“He has neither the strength nor the stamina to make America great again,” Trump rejoiced.

On Sept. 11, Clinton missed a commemoration of the terrorist attacks and seemed to falter just before stepping into his car. She appeared in front of the cameras after resting with her daughter for about an hour and assured her she was well.

Only then was it revealed that he had been diagnosed with pneumonia the previous Friday.

Clinton recovered and eventually received 2.87 million more votes than Donald Trump. However, he lost to the crucial Libyan states. He suffered from an electoral system in which even those who took even a small state victory are usually given to all voters in the state. That’s how Trump won the electorate and became president.

This 74-year-old Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus, Joe Biden is too senile and weak for president. However, Biden appeared abruptly in this week’s election debate.

Now Trump has been diagnosed and with it the sympathy he needs as well from heads of state around the world. Biden could have been exposed in the debate, so it will soon be clear if Biden was also infected.

This year illnesses of heads of state coronavirus have often led to a couple of weeks of isolation, a few weeks of sick leave and, in many cases, hospitalization. Deaths have also not been avoided at the managerial level.

The worst symptoms, if any, appear, often more than a week after the first symptoms. U.S. Election Day is November 3rd.

In this way, the health of the US presidential candidates has become a very important topic at the very last minute in this election as well.

