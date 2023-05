06:51 Several supporters of former President Fernando Lugo celebrate his victory, the first by someone not representing the Colorado Party in decades, in Asunción, Paraguay. On April 20, 2008. AP – Monica Matiauda

Isolationism and past conflicts, such as the Triple Alliance War or the Chaco War, have defined the history of Paraguay. A nation where during the last decades one party, the Colorado, has maintained the almost uninterrupted monopoly of national politics, coming to dominate the country even under a dictatorship, that of Alfredo Stroessner (1954-1989).