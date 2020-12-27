Born July 14, 1889 in Paris, under the aegis of Friedrich Engels, the Workers’ International and its promise of universal fraternity, founded on the union and emancipation of workers of all countries, shattered, one evening of July 1914, on the war wall.

He had nevertheless declared “War to war” in 1912, to the sound of the bells of Basel, on the occasion of the congress of the socialist parties for peace. In a sky heavy with threats due to the exacerbation of tensions between the imperialist nations of Europe since the colonial partition of Africa and Asia at the end of the previous century, this call had been enough to push them back. the threat of the refusal of the European working class to participate in the massacre announced by the gunboats. Two years later, eight days after the massive pacifist demonstration of July 27, 1914 organized by the CGT on the grand boulevards of Paris and four days after the assassination of Jean Jaurès, on July 31, 1914, it is the entire parliamentary group of the SFIO which votes the war credits and the state of siege. The war, declared the day before by Germany on France, encountered the front of the Sacred Union, to which rallied those who were the fiercest opponents of the dreaded conflict. “Political and moral rout going to the point of annihilation”, in the words of Rosa Luxemburg, the representatives of the Social Democratic Party of Germany in the Parliament of the empire of William II – SPD, sister party of the SFIO – are also rallying to the war and to the Burgfrieden which mirrors itself of the Sacred Union, on the other side of the blue line of Voges.

As evidenced by the number of dead whose names are inscribed on the funerary monuments of the smallest French village, the war will leave an indelible scarring on the country with nearly a million and a half killed and 300,000 civilian victims. In Germany, there are two million fallen soldiers and more than 420,000 civilian casualties. On all sides, broken faces, thousands of crimes without witnesses and innumerable wounded. Globally, a demographic bloodletting of nearly 20 million victims exacerbated by the Spanish flu epidemic, which is spreading to bloodless populations.

Away from the outburst of war fury, a few members of the socialist and workers’ movement, in minority, committed themselves to a revolutionary alternative to war with the Zimmerwald conference in September 1915, the Kiental Conference in April 1916, and the Stockholm conference in September 1917. Two revolutions will come to an end. The first entered the territory of the tsar in February 1917 and rebounded in November of the same year under the name of the October Revolution. The second, announced by the mutinies of Kiel in the autumn of 1918, will push for the abdication of the Kaiser on November 9, 1918, three days before the signing of the armistice, signed in the clearing of Rethondes. It will lead, after the crushing of the Spartacist revolution, in January 1919, to the creation of the Weimar Republic. But it is everywhere in Europe that the revolutionary “threat” is rising. In Hungary, Ireland, Italy.

The year 1919 was marked by its social mobilizations

In France, despite the political domination of the nationalist bloc at the end of the war, the year 1919 was strong in its social mobilizations with a powerful May 1 protest, bringing together half a million demonstrators in Paris chanting revolutionary slogans. The unions are getting stronger with a CGT which triples its pre-war membership. The SFIO, which had seen its numbers decline during the war, recorded 50% more than in 1914, and, despite the blue horizon chamber which won in the legislative elections of November 1919, won 300,000 more votes than in 1914 with 21% of the votes cast.

In this context, the creation of the Communist International, in March 1919 in Moscow, is a challenge to the revolutionary movement. If the call to rally the SFIO to the IC and its transformation into the Communist Party, which is implicitly one of the main options proposed at the Congress of Tours from December 25 to 30, 1920, responds in the shadow of both the October Revolution and the monstrous First World War, the existence in France of a Communist Party which takes its birth certificate is a testimony of fidelity not only to oneself, but a fact which renews the spirit to which he participates, constantly going outside the walls of the reformist “old house” and to the assault of all the Bastilles present and to come, in that of the French Revolution.