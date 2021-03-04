The most awaited day came. The Ciutat welcomes tonight one of the most important parties of the history of Levante. A victory (or in his case a 0-0) would directly put the granota club in a cup final del Rey, for the first time in its 112 years of existence. No less important is the mourning for him Athletic, although he is much more used to playing at the end of this competition (follow the game live on AS.com).

They also talk about make history for Bilbao because this strange 2021 has the incentive to happen, I would play two Cup finals that of 2020, before the Real, on April 3; and the 17th, that of 2021. Both in The Cartuja. An also historic double for the rojiblancos. Doublet that would become triplet for Marcelino, cup champion, with Valencia in 2019, who would have a double chance to repeat the dream.

Levante will arrive hyperexcited to the crash. Paco López been trying for weeks contain the craving for this match. But these days it has already been impossible. The illusion overflows Orriols and the week has been very special. The emotional act of the fans, last night, after training, was the verification that him Levantinism is very much alive despite the fact that the followers cannot enter the Ciutat. Your goal in these last hours is to contain the excitement of some players that, the majority, are new in these performances. In fact, only four players know what it’s like to play a final: Coke, Radoja, Duarte and Vukcevic.

The rojiblanco side has the trump card of the experience. However, this is not why he has prepared the game as one more. Marcelino wants to win again in Seville. True to his script, they all travel for such an important match. Even Íñigo Martínez, sanctioned with four games after attacking Sergio León, last Friday. Today awaits the Appeal pardon. If it does not arrive, Núñez will play alongside Yeray in the center of defense.