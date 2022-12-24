Painter Frederic Leighton was a celebrated artist of the Victorian era. The reputation has not lasted. But Leighton built his reputation from his home in Holland Park, and it is now one of London’s famous home museums.

do you know by an English artist by Frederic Leighton works?

There’s no need to be embarrassed, even if it doesn’t come to mind. Almost no other average art enthusiast knows Leighton’s production anymore.

Leighton (1830–1896) was one of the most celebrated artists of Victorian England. He was popular and praised, and the paintings sold for a lot of money.

Even the queen herself Victoria liked Leighton’s work.

Artist Frederic Leighton circa 1885.

Since The popularity of Leighton’s art has collapsed. Grandiose historical and biblical subjects have not been in fashion for ages.

However, one endures and remains: the Leighton homestead.

Leighton House is today one of London’s most acclaimed home museums. The recently restored stone house is located on the southern edge of the Holland Park district, close to Kensington Palace and popular shopping streets.

“You can pass the house on the street without paying special attention to it. You can’t necessarily tell from the outside what’s interesting inside”, the curator Daniel Robbins told reporters after the home museum opened to the public after the renovation.

Leighton House, i.e. home museum, seen from the courtyard.

Leighton bought the plot of land for his house in 1864. The first version of the house was still relatively small.

As the artist’s reputation grew, so did the house.

“Leighton kept expanding his house… The bigger the studio, the more important the artist. The house reflected the career,” Robbins said.

Artist Leighton’s studio in its restored form.

An architect friend helped with the design work George Aitchison (1845–1910).

of Leighton House the most famous part is the Arab room completed in 1882 (The Arab Hall). It was something completely unprecedented in London at the time.

Leighton’s trips to the Middle East, North Africa and Sicily served as inspiration. Old decorative bricks were dragged to London from Syria. Today, it is common to consider similar activities as exploitation of the locals and their cultural history.

Leighton House’s Arabian Room features a fountain and ornate brickwork.

Although the salons, dining room, stairwell and other public spaces of the house became spectacular, the hospitality was not reached overnight.

There was no guest room. The bachelor Leighton’s own bedroom was also modest.

And although Leighton was eager to entertain guests at the dinner table – surrounded by his pottery collection and his own chair slightly higher than the others – according to contemporaries, the servings were not always lavish.

The food is a bit “that’s what I eat”, was an artist-caricaturist-photographer who visited the village and lived nearby Edward Linley Sambourne (1844–1910) reportedly stated.

Also Sambourne’s home is now a museum. It belongs to the same museum family as Leighton House.

Sambourne House is a textbook example of the beauty ideals of the time with its dark color choices and overcrowded rooms. A modern visitor can easily feel claustrophobic there.

The Sambourne House home museum is full of stuff. Sambourne, the artist who drew for Punch magazine, was the great-grandfather of Antony Armstrong-Jones, Princess Margaret’s husband.

The spirit of the times is also indicated by the fact that Leighton’s house had its own entrance reserved for nude models.

According to Robbins, the purpose was to protect other guests from encountering models working in a – by the standards of the time – questionable profession.

A Finnish visitor, on the other hand, cannot help but notice that of Leighton House For the art education room reserved for the guests of the 2020s, Finnish classics have been acquired, i.e. Artek’s table and stools.

When When Leighton moved into his house, the Holland Park area was still semi-rural. However, the environment had already begun to attract other artists as well.

The artist community of the late 19th century in the nearby blocks is known as The Holland Park Circle.

Most of the artists’ plush brick houses have survived. You can visit them on Holland Park Road, Melbury Road and Addison Road.

Even though the art circles of the time were very masculine, a sculptor can also join Mary Thornycroft (1809–1895).

Thornycroft was one of the most prominent female sculptors of her time. He made sculptures, among other things, commissioned by the royal family.

Also Thornycroft’s husband Thomas Thornycroft was a sculptor. Of the couple’s six children who lived to adulthood, four became artists. Three of them were women.

in Yorkshire born Leighton was a major art influencer of his time. Career success was facilitated by a privileged background. The artist’s grandfather had become rich as a physician to the tsars in Russia.

Leighton was knighted in 1878. He became a baron only a day before his death.

Leighton also led the Royal Academy of Arts.

“He wasn’t bohemian, he was part of the establishment,” Robbins said.

A view of Leighton House’s famous staircase.

However, you won’t get a completely authentic experience in Leighton’s home museum. A large part of the movable property has been weathered or rebuilt only recently.

“Unfortunately, all of his furniture was sold at Christie’s auction house shortly after his death.”