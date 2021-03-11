Raised in New York, Piazzolla returned to Argentina as a young man with a bandoneon that his father had given him and with his sights set on transforming the traditional popular tango. His influence of classical music, as well as the background acquired during his stays in France and Italy, brought him closer to a modern tango, rich in instrumentation and exquisite to the ear.

Astor Piazzolla was born in Mar del Plata, Argentina, on March 11, 1921. When he was four years old, he moved to New York, along with his father Vicente Piazzolla and his mother Asunta Manetti. There they settled in lower Manhattan, specifically in ‘Little Italy’, the Italian neighborhood.

His childhood in New York was influenced by his father’s taste in music. ‘Nonino’, as he was called at home, loved tango and delighted with artists such as Carlos Gardel and Julio de Caro. So he gave a bandoneon to his son Astor. But in New York tango was not taught, so the first studies were of classical music, Bach, Beethoven, Chopin.

Nonino’s fervor for Gardel’s music led him and his son Astor to meet him in New York. The chemistry between the adolescent Astor and the veteran Gardel brought them together on the set of the 1934 film ‘The day you love me’.

By 1935, two weeks before Gardel’s death in the tragic plane crash in Medellín, the Argentine musician had invited Astor Piazzolla to accompany him on tour. But her parents refused because she was just 14 years old. Joking years later, Piazzolla said that had he made the trip, he would not have played the bandoneon, but the harp.

The break with dance in Piazzolla’s tango proposal

At the age of 16, Piazzolla returned to his hometown of Mar del Plata and some time later settled in Buenos Aires. His entry into the tango ranks was as a bandoneon player and arranger in the orchestra led by Aníbal Troilo, one of his first mentors.

Piazzolla began to introduce symphonic elements to Troilo’s tango, which did not go down well. So he left that orchestra to found his own in 1946.

Piazzolla himself had said it: “In Argentina you can change everything, except tango.” Despite affirming it, Piazzolla modeled tango in his own way. For many, his orchestra was ahead of its time, it was a music of the future.

Traditionally, the Argentine tango is a popular music that is danced. But Piazzolla did not like dancing. He said that tango was to be heard. And he continued to refine his concept by taking classes with maestro Alberto Ginastera and then, in the 1950s, with French composer Nadia Boulanger.

On a trip to France, he was amazed to discover that jazz and swing musicians enjoyed their improvisations on stage, while the solemnity and monotony of tango musicians reminded him of funerals.

With that premise in mind, Piazzolla created in 1956 ‘El Octeto de Buenos Aires’, a contemporary tango with a level of creativity that showed his gifts of musical genius. This was music to listen to, with two violins, a cello, a double bass, a bass, an electric guitar, a piano, and of course his bandoneon. The break between his tango and dance was evident.

In 1958 he returned to New York for two years where he was influenced by jazz, improvisational solos and the music of Charlie Parker whom he admired. This new passage through the Big Apple inspired him to form his famous quintet. A group of musicians in which each member was capable of interpreting a solo of their instrument. It was again a concept of chamber music, in which dance did not enter.

A year later, in 1959, his father Vicente died, and that was the moment when Piazzolla composed a hymn to his memory, to the love he professed for him, “Adiós Nonino”. It was one of the most representative pieces of Piazzolla’s vast musical career.

The passage through popular tango and electronic tango

By the end of the 1960s, Piazzolla sought to approach popular music, less disruptive, less elite, and in 1966 he managed to work on the album ‘La Historia del Tango’.

In 1967 he composed together with the poet Horacio Ferrer the tango opera ‘María de Buenos Aires’, premiered and starred in 1968 by Amelita Baltar and Héctor de Rosas.

Two years later, in 1969, Piazzolla composed ‘La balada por un loco’, a musical theme that brought him closer to the ordinary Argentine, to the cantinas, to the neighborhoods.

But Piazzolla had prepared a change in his way of approaching tango. So by the 1970s, he settled in Italy where he dabbled in electronic sounds. In 1973 he recorded one of his most famous songs, ‘Libertango’, a progressive, avant-garde music. A tango that flirted with jazz and rock. A music of the future. He was so passionate about this change that he formed his electronic octet, but it was soon disbanded in the face of criticism that his music was deafening.

The worldwide consecration of the Argentine composer

Back in Argentina, Piazzolla formed a second quintet in 1978, with a very intense work of presentations and concerts. It was about Piazzolla’s maturity, a time of consecration in which the whole world admired his work.

He made collaborations with internationally renowned artists such as vibraphonist Gary Burton, saxophonist Gerry Mulligan, Italian singer Milva, among others. He even composed soundtracks for films such as ‘Gardel’s Exile’, for which he received the César Prize, in 1986, the so-called Oscar of the French.

Applauded by his generation and seen as a virtuoso, in 1979 Piazzolla explored symphonic music, with works such as ‘Concert for Bandoneon and Orchestra’. But many experts criticized that this erudite music was cultured and was not his thing.

So Piazzolla returned to tango in the 1980s, with a second quintet, and in 1988 he composed ‘La Camorra’, his last ensemble which he said was “the greatest thing he had ever done”.

Ailing for his health, Piazzolla suffered a cardiac arrest and then a stroke that slowed him down until his death on July 4, 1992 in Buenos Aires.

On March 11, 2021, he would be turning one hundred years old. This musician ahead of his time once said that he had an illusion, “that his work will be heard in 2020, and in 3000 as well.”