The 1970 World Cup in Mexico is, according to experts, one of the best World Cups that has been played due to both its fair play (there were no expelled throughout its development) and the poster that the World Cup had at that time. Pelé and Beckenbauer were the two stars at that time on the football scene. In 90min we leave you a summary with extensive details of how this great event was:
The FIFA World Cup Mexico 1970 It was the ninth edition of the World Cup. It was played in Mexico between May 31 and June 21, 1970. A total of 16 national teams participated in the final round, being gathered into four groups of 4 teams, then the first two from each sector advanced to the round of quarterfinals, from which there were direct elimination duels. It was the first World Cup where the yellow (warning) and red (expulsion) cards were implemented.
The matches of this edition would be distributed in only five venues in the Latin American country. The first place where the host would play, the Azteca Stadium, with capacity for 110,000 spectators, was the main stadium of the World Cup.
The rest of the venues for the 1970 Mexico World Cup were: the Jalisco Stadium with a capacity for 56,000 spectators, the Cuauhtémoc Stadium with a capacity for 36,000 spectators. The Nou Camp Stadium with capacity for 30,000 spectators and the Luis Gutiérrez Dosal Stadium with capacity for 30,000 spectators.
In this World Cup there were 16 teams that would face each other in a first group stage of four teams. The countries classified for the edition were: Belgium, Romania, El Salvador, Italy, Morocco, Sweden, England, USSR, Bulgaria, Israel, Czechoslovakia, Peru, Mexico, Uruguay, Sweden and Germany.
The draw for the group stage of this World Cup was divided into four pots. Two for Europe, one for America and one for the Rest of the World. In pot 1 were England, Germany, Italy and the USSR. Pot 2 was America, it was made up of Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. The third pot was the second European pot with Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia and Sweden and to finish with pot 4 of the Rest of the World El Salvador, Israel, Morocco and Romania.
The groups were: Group A: USSR, BelgiumMexico and El Salvador. B Group: Italy, IsraelMexico and Uruguay. Group C: Brazil, EnglandRomania and Czechoslovakia. Group D: Germany, PeruBulgaria and Morocco.
*The teams indicated in bold are the ones that qualified for the quarterfinals.
After the group stage came the quarterfinals, in this World Cup there were still no round of 16. The crossings pitted Germany against England, who had just won the previous World Cup. The British went 2-0 on the scoreboard and ended up losing the match. Brazil faced Peru in a very comfortable match where they were overwhelmed 4-2. Italy overcame the hosts beating them 4-1. And Uruguay beat Peru in the 116th minute of extra time in a very even game. Brazil, Uruguay, Italy and Germany bought the pass for the semifinals.
In the semifinals the four most powerful teams of the moment faced each other. On the one hand, Uruguay faced Brazil. Juan Hohberg’s team went ahead on the scoreboard to everyone’s surprise. Luis Cubilla at 19 minutes put the Charrúas ahead on the scoreboard, but the Brazilian team managed to tie the game just before the break and did the rest in the second half, making it 3-1 on the scoreboard. On the other side of the draw, Italy and Germany had to go to penalties to decide who was going to be the lucky one to play in the final. The Italians took the lead through Roberto Boninsegna in the 8th minute and the Bavarians did not manage to tie the match until the 90th minute thanks to Karl-Heinz Schnellinger. On penalties Italy ended up winning 3-2.
In the final Brazil made history again. In this case for winning his third consecutive World Cup. They beat the Italian team 4-1. Pelé opened the scoring after 18 minutes of the game, but Boninsegna would tie the game before the halfway point. In the second half Gerson, Jairizinho and Carlos Alberto made the scoreboard go to Canarinha.
Champion: Brazil
Runner-up: Italy
Third place: West Germany
Fourth Place: Uruguay
Gerd Muller: 10 goals in 6 matches (Germany)
Jairizinho: 7 goals in 6 matches (Brazil)
Teofilo Cubillas: 5 goals in 4 games (Peru)
Bishovets: 4 goals in 4 games (URRS)
Pelé: 4 goals in 6 matches (Brazil)
