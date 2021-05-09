D.Almost everyone who has been there knows that Germans in Austria are often disparagingly referred to as Piefkes. But only a few know that the expression goes back to Johann Gottfried Piefke, the composer of the “Königgrätzer March”, who, together with his brother Rudolf, conducted the military band at the Victory Parade on July 31, 1866 on the Marchfeld near Vienna, with which the Prussian- Austrian war officially ended. Finally, very few people know of the Piefke memorial – a “sound sculpture made of Corten steel” – which the small town of Gänserndorf, on whose territory the parade took place, was erected in memory of the brothers.

Christoph Jahr introduces us to it in passing. The Piefke story is just one of many anecdotes that Jahr tells of the three armed conflicts that resulted in the proclamation of the German Empire on January 18, 1871: German-Danish, Prussian-Austrian and German-French War. In retrospect, traditional historiography has summarized them under the term “German Wars of Unification”. Jahr breaks with this tradition and at the same time confirms it.

No belief in the great men

On the one hand, he states that the agreement that was sealed in Versailles was “at no time without alternative” and therefore not a historical necessity, as Borussian historiography has maintained since Treitschke and Sybel. On the other hand, the subtitle of his book already admits that Prussia “forced Germany” between 1864 and 1870, that is, brought about a situation in which the empire became inevitable.

Prussia, not Bismarck. Because Christoph Jahr does not believe in the great men of history, in Moltke, Bismarck, Roon and their kind or better: he tries to keep their roles small. That is why for him the famous Emser Depesche, with which Bismarck the government of Napoleon III. drove to declare war, “only decorative accessories”, and therefore he takes the political volts of the Prussian Chancellor in the parliament of the North German Confederation less important than the protests of his political opponents, the publicist Moritz Hartmann, the poet Ferdinand Freiligrath or the Holstein diplomat Rudolf Schleiden. After all, Jahr also has to pay tribute to the historical facts that he touches on on his tour, and so he admits that the federal constitution drawn up by Droysen and Duncker was based on principles that also existed in the German Empire and shape German federalism to this day. The Federal Republic, a great-grandson of Prussia? That’s how you can see it.

The “today show” also occurs

But the author prefers to order the broad field of the interesting. Hans von Kretschmann, for example, who took part as captain and company commander in the Bohemian campaign of 1866 and as a general staff officer in the Franco-German War and extensively cites from his memories Jahr, was the father of the women’s rights activist Lily Braun, whose great niece Marianne von Kretschmann, was famous in the empire as the wife of Richard von Weizsäcker accompanied the German reunification, so to speak, federal presidential. It’s not the only place in the book where you might want to shout “great thing!” Or “parbleu!”.

The “heute show” also appears in “Blut und Eisen” (because Oliver Welke once made a Königgrätz joke that the studio audience did not understand), and when the royal Bavarian infantryman Florian Kühnhauser explained the “patriotic character” of the praising white and blue Christmas tree decorations, the Reich War Christmas of 1942 immediately comes to mind, when the German soldiers from the Atlantic Wall to Stalingrad sang the dear and holy couple live.

Bismarck’s political game of chess with the Liberals

“Blood and Iron”, in other words, is the opposite of Dennis Showalter’s classic study from 2004, in which the “Wars of German Unification” was described as the intersection of military, industrial and political developments of the nineteenth century. And it is this conceptual vagueness that makes reading this thoroughly researched and pleasantly dribbling book a pain in the end. Christoph Jahr has a suitable quote for every event, but rarely a conclusive assessment; he can write wonderful stories about the origin of the pea sausage, but the genesis of the antagonism between old and national liberals, which was to shape the history of Germany after 1871, remains alien to him.

The political game of chess with liberalism, which Bismarck checkmated by implementing its national unification program in an extra-parliamentary way, is the origin of the formula of iron and blood, which the book’s title polemically reverses. But Bismarck actually meant iron, that is, power first and bloodshed secondarily. He was so much a Clausewitzian that after the swift peace agreement with Austria his monarch complained that he had not granted him his triumph.

In his concluding observation, Jahr once again dares to leap into the present. He compares the dynamic of the unification of the empire, which still has “something intoxicating” after a hundred and fifty years, with the “intoxicating rush” of reunification, in which the population of the GDR threw themselves “almost senseless” into the arms of the Federal Republic. But that actually means comparing pea sausages with bananas. Because the unity of 1990 was neither a military nor a completely self-determined process; it first had to be negotiated with the four occupying powers and legally enforced through numerous new legal regulations. Instead of iron and blood, there was the printing ink of the paragraphs. This is a historical advance that Christoph Jahr overlooks in favor of a punch line.