How – when the law establishing the existence of occupational diseases celebrated its centenary in 2019 – they still struggle to be recognized at their proper level? This is the central question which occupies this historical and sociological work. Through some fifteen contributions from researchers examining the French and international situations, the mechanisms hindering or limiting the reparation of damages for workers damaged by labor are meticulously exposed. From the restrictive effect of the tables of occupational diseases, for example in the recognition of the occupational origin of certain mental illnesses, to the interest of the employers to introduce thresholds of exposure to toxic products through the blocking of institutions judicial or administrative, this collection covers a variety of cases. It also suggests avenues for improvement, particularly concerning occupational medicine and compensation for victims.