The former player of Club America, Guido Rodriguezis at a great football level, after a great season in 2021-2022 with Real Betis Balompié and being selected for the Argentine national team, the midfielder is in the orbit of English teams, a few weeks ago the possible interest of Arsenal arose and Chelsea, while Everton has now raised its hand, although there was also talk of interest from Atlético de Madrid.
According to information from the journalist, Cesar Luis Merlothe historic team of the toffees recently had an approach with the Argentine national team, however, until now they have not made a formal offer to Real Betis, who hope to receive at least €30 million for the containment pass.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
It should be remembered that the azulcrema institution kept 30% of the midfielder’s pass at the time of negotiating the transfer with the Spanish club, so it is up to them to keep a part of the numbers that make up the operation that is finalized in the future. in this or in a next transfer market.
The 28-year-old midfielder has a current contract with the Iberian club until the summer of 2024 and his market value is currently at €25 million according to the portal Transfermarkt.
The River Plate youth squad arrived in Spain at the beginning of 2020, so after two and a half years later its value increased considerably, since at that time it was valued at €10 million while playing in Mexico with the Eagles.
#History #Premier #League #Guido #Rodríguez #America #win
Leave a Reply