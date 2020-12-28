E.elephants, horses and bulldogs have long since died out in this world. The jaguar was long considered the last representative of its species. But there is no more space on the radiator grille for the jumping big cat either. Leaper, the twelve centimeter high status symbol of the British automaker Jaguar, is only available in the accessories trade.

Not only does the animal world no longer stretch its head towards the sky, but also all other figures, mythical creatures and shapes are increasingly disappearing from the grille. The neat sculptures have a permanent home alone at classic car meetings or in the showcases of collectors. This is surprising: after all, the little fictional characters have been around for almost as long as the automobile they adorn. Every self-respecting manufacturer in the 1920s and 1930s decorated their car with a hood ornament.

The automakers were by no means pioneers. A figurehead on the bow has been a tradition in seafaring for centuries, and the ancient Romans adorned their chariots with figures. When the car was on the advance, but was still a luxury vehicle in the upper class, buyers could still get creative themselves. It all started in 1899 with Lord Montagu of Beaulieu, who had a Christophorus made for his Daimler. The patron saint of travelers is considered the first hood ornament. In the years that followed, kitsch and art were given a stage on the body before a woman overshadowed all the other figures: “Spirit of Ecstasy”, Rolls-Royce christened its 223 gram front woman. “Emily” is the name of the lady, around whose true identity there are numerous myths, by German car enthusiasts.

Sculptor Charles Sykes designed the most famous figure

However, even the most famous hood ornament had to contend with reservations at first. Henry Royce, co-founder of the British luxury brand, would have liked to do without them. Such ornaments only distracted his eyes from the beautiful lines of the car. But Royce was persuaded. In 1911, the sculptor Charles Sykes designed the first hood ornament cast from metal, which was given as a series. Throughout his life, the artist kept silent about who exactly was the model for his most famous work. The most persistent story is that Eleanor Thornton, the secretary and lover of the British nobleman John Walter Edward Douglas-Scott-Montagu, still adorns every radiator of a Rolls-Royce to this day. “If you want to believe that she was my inspiration, go ahead. It would be a nice story, ”the artist is said to have always replied to questions.

When the figure restricted the field of vision on new Rolls-Royce models, the dynamic lady became a little smaller. Between 1932 and 1950 she knelt. But she was never completely gone. The “Lady of Ecstasy” is the last remaining fictional figure that appears as a standard feature on the radiator grille of a well-known manufacturer.









Jaguar’s Leaper or Bentley’s “Flying B” are only available at the express customer request. “Mercedes-Benz – your good star” – Daimler AG has even had the brand claim of its famous hood ornament protected under trademark law. The three-pointed star has adorned the body of every new car since 1925. But quietly and secretly, the raised star made of stainless steel became an emblem on the hood. Only the S-Class and the Maybach models leave the factory halls with a freestanding star as standard.

Other figures disappeared along with their makers. Horch (wing and arrow), Hispano Suiza (crane) or Packard (including Pelikan and Amazone) are eye-catchers at classic car meetings, but have not left the assembly line for a long time. World-class manufacturers such as Opel (Zeppelin), Ford (Vogel) or Peugeot (Lion) again parted with their hood ornament early on.