EVA VÁZQUEZ

What has happened in Colombia in the last few days has actually been happening for a whole year, and the most pessimistic of us had been trying for several months to guess the moment when everything would explode: the moment when a bankrupt society in its economy, dejected by management mediocre of the pandemic, attacked by the excesses of the armed authorities and irredeemably polarized by the rhetoric of its leaders, it would hardly need a spark for a major fire to break out. In July of last year, when this newspaper asked me for an opinion on the progress of the coronavirus in Latin America, the numbers were still on the side of the Colombian government, and I said so; But I also said that anyone was aware at the same time of an evidence: the worst was yet to come. Well, now the worst has come, and it has been escorted by the incompetence of a president adrift, without political authority or moral gravity, by the indolence of a government party more dedicated to sabotaging the peace accords than to preventing the emergence of new wars, and by a conspiracy of diverse violence that comes from the depths of our failures as a society.

The catastrophe of these days already has about thirty deaths, but in reality the inventory of victims comes from far back. It is easy to forget him in my country, so burdened by the bad news of the present that he has neither the time nor the head to look at the nearest past. The truth, however, is that the outbreak now is the inevitable result of the discontent and frustrations accumulated for months. Since December 2016, Colombians have witnessed the murder of hundreds of social leaders with impunity, and Colombia has become, according to reports from the United Nations and Amnesty International, the most dangerous country in the world for human rights defenders. The Interior Minister, however, had no problem dismissing the matter: in Colombia more people were killed for stealing her cell phone, she said; Of the 12,000 homicides in 2019, he added with priceless cynicism, only one percent were social leaders. As for the president, he has made efforts to convince Colombians that serious measures are being taken, and he has shown statistics and used words; but he has never managed to dismantle the general impression that his party is not on the side of these victims.

Those reports came spaced during the first year of the pandemic. Meanwhile, an impoverished citizenry was lost between the arbitrary measures of the mayors, forced to debate between hunger and the risk of the virus. In September, when a Bogota lawyer died at the hands of two policemen (a mobile registered the pleas of the man who was drowning and shaking under the shocks of the taser), people took to the streets to protest against police brutality, and two days of violent clashes left 13 dead. Then it was clear that those riots had not started there either: their remote origin was in the case of Dilan Cruz, a young protester killed by a police shot at the end of 2019. Also in this case the pandemic had postponed the outrage and protests ; In this case, too, he had turned them into a veritable time bomb. After the September riots, after those 13 deaths that would have caused political earthquakes in countries where life was not so cheap, an artificial stillness settled between us. Or perhaps it is more accurate to speak of distraction: because the important thing, from one day to the next, was the expectation of vaccines.

And the distraction was so effective, or the need to look ahead was so strong, that nobody cared about it. ranking of Bloomberg, whose classification of countries according to their handling of the pandemic it had left Colombia in a bad way: only two of the 53 lists did worse than the Duque government. It was a regrettable irony, because throughout the past year this pandemic was the only thing that seemed to give meaning and mission to a government that assumed power with no other project than the deactivation of the institutions left behind by the peace accords. The vaccines arrived late and in ridiculous numbers, but the truth is that the vaccination campaign had begun; and even though it advanced at a rate of shame, something eerily akin to good news was happening to Colombians. And this was the moment that Duque chose, with an impeccable sense of opportunity, to present a tax reform that was like a metaphor for his lack of solidarity. Well, you need a very particular unconsciousness, a very acute disconnection with reality, to find yourself like this, in the middle of a health crisis that has killed seventy thousand people, and to propose a 19% tax on funeral services.

Then protests broke out. What happened next is in the public domain: the fiercest repression that my country has experienced since the disastrous times of the Security Statute of Julio César Turbay, almost 40 civilian victims and hundreds of disappeared that have made observers to evoke without hyperbole the Latin American dictatorships of the 1970s. The violent and the extremists have fished in a troubled river, and the result is six hundred wounded policemen and one dead that should not hurt anyone less, as well as damages and losses and moments of great anguish. Instead of appeasing spirits, former President Álvaro Uribe launched a trill so irresponsible that Twitter had no choice but to eliminate it: “Let us support the right of soldiers and police to use their weapons to defend their integrity and to defend the people and property of the criminal action of vandalism terrorism ”. Beyond so many soldiers and police officers who decided to ignore him, José Miguel Vivanco, director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch, had to come out to remind him that the police can only use firearms as a last option, and that the soldiers “are trained for war, not for public safety ”. But a part of the Colombian right has never really known where one ends and the other begins.

Duque withdrew the reform in question, but make no mistake: what happened did not begin with that reform or end with his retirement. There remains a country more broken than before and the obligation, for a weakened president, to sit down and negotiate. As I write these lines, good news comes to me: on the other side of the table has sat the Coalition of Hope, a political movement that, under the ethical leadership of Humberto de la Calle, seems to me our best option to achieve something similar to concord. In other words, to advance in the direction of a less exclusive, less cruel country, less prone to causing itself so much irreparable pain, and where protests like those of these days do not have all the reasons in the world to take place.

Juan Gabriel Vasquez is a writer.