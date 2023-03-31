Many people have wondered and are wondering what was the origin of “Prancing Horse”the distinctive symbol of the industry Ferrari, of its cars and everything that revolves around them, known and appreciated all over the world. Below is the answer to the curiosity of interested people.

Ferrari history

The mother of Enzo Ferrari was originally from Lugo di Romagna, a town that also gave birth to Francesco Baraccafighter pilot, World War I ace with 34 aerial combat victories, Gold Medal for Military Valorfallen on the slopes of Montello il June 19, 1918.

Coat of arms of the Baracca family with the Prancing Horse logo

Major Baracca was a Cavalry officer and, before obtaining the pilot’s license and passing through the “Aviator Battalions” of the Royal Army (the Regia Aeronautica, which became the Air Force after the proclamation of the Republic, will be constituted as an independent arm only on 28 March 1923), had served in the 2nd Cavalry Regiment “Piemonte Reale”a department with over two centuries of history and with significant traditions having been founded in 1692third in order of time in the Savoy armed forces.

The heraldic coat of arms of “Piemonte Reale” includes a prancing horse of silver color on a red field, the distinctive color of the Regiment. As evidence of his emotional bond with the weapon of origin Baracca, just started his aerial activityhad the 2, ordinal number of the, painted on the fuselage of his aircraft Regimentand a red prancing horsein reference to the color that this Regiment distinguished.

The Prancing Horse logo on Baracca’s plane

Only subsequently and following the purchase of a black horse which he soon became fond of, Baracca changed the color of the prancing horse from red to blackenclosing it within a White cloud and thus representing, in a symbolic way, a knight stretched out in the skies.

Enzo Ferrari’s first race

In the 1923 Enzo Ferrari participated, winning it, at “Circuit of Savio”an important car race that took place on thedirt roads close to Ravenna. The competition was also attended by the Count Henry and the Countess Paolina Baraccaparents of Francesco, who, enthralled by the courage and boldness shown by the young Ferrari, they entrusted him with the symbol glorious of their fallen son to bring him back into the arena, no longer warlike but sporting.

These are his words Enzo Ferrari:

“When I won the first Savio circuit in 1923, which was held in Ravenna, I met Count Enrico Baracca, the hero’s father; from that meeting was born the next one of him with his mother, the countess Paolina.

Enzo Ferrari

It was she who told me one day: ‘Ferrari, put my son’s prancing horse on your cars. He will bring her luck.’ I still keep the photograph of Baracca, with the dedication of the parents, in which they entrusted me with the emblem. The little horse was and has remained black; I added the canary yellow background which is the color of Modena”.

THE FERRARI COAT OF ARMS ceded by the Baracca family

Enzo Ferrari gladly accepted the gift given to him transformed slightly the emblem by modifying it in three details. The Ferrari emblem, in fact, has the little horse with the tail pointing upThe bottom is yellowcolor of the Gonfalon of the city ​​of Modenaand is surmounted by a tricolor band.

Ferrari emblem today there are two versions

The first, of rectangular shapeconstitutes the commercial brand of the car manufacturer and appears on all cars built in Maranello; to be clear, it is equivalent to the three-pointed star of Mercedes, the four circles of Audi, the lozenge of Renault or the trident of Maserati.

Rectangular Ferrari logo

The second, a shield shapewith the letters at the base S and F in black capital italics, is proper to the Scuderia Ferrari; strictly speaking, it should be affixed exclusively to the cars used in the race directly by the parent company.

Shield-shaped Ferrari logo

Ferrari emblem in the shape of a shield on the Ferrari F1

