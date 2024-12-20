

12/20/2024



Updated at 1:19 p.m.





The Spanish flame no longer shines in the NBA as brightly as it once did, but it is still alive, or at least that is how it was demonstrated in the early hours of Thursday. It was the canary Santi Aldama the most outstanding player of the victory of the









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only