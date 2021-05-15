The festival of San Isidro Labrador is celebrated every May 15 in recognition of a humble rural worker who lived in Spain between the 11th and 12th centuries, and in whose history a series of miracles are attributed to him that led the Catholic Church to canonize him.

The epicenter of these festivals in a neighborhood of the city of Madrid, in the district of Carabanchel, but it is replicated in those towns where the name of San Isidro, for example, the Argentine town located in the northern area of ​​the Buenos Aires suburbs, who also has him as a patron.

In fact, one of the emblematic public spaces of Madrid, the Plaza Mayor, was inaugurated in 1619 within the framework of the patron saint festivities to celebrate San Isidro Labrador, who was born in Madrid.

Procession in the Buenos Aires town of San Isidro to celebrate the feast of its patron.

In the catholic saints, San Isidro is considered the patron saint of peasants and farmers, given the trade of farming that he was known in the work he did in the field.

The history of San Isidro

Isidro was a poor farmer who worked as a laborer, so he plowed the lands of others. He was born in 1080 in Madrid, when the Spanish capital still belonged to the Taifa of Toledo, one of the divisions of Spain dominated by Muslims. Anyway, in 1085 it passed into Christian hands.

During the 92 years of Isidro’s life, Madrid was in a warlike conflict with the Arabs. For this reason, Isidro moved to the province of Guadalajara, north of the capital. There he met María Toribia (Santa María de la Cabeza) with whom he married and had a son, Illán, also a saint.

Isidro worked the lands granted by King Alfonso VI to Juan de Vargas. After many years dedicated to the work of the field, returned to the Spanish capital to die in his native town in 1172.

The Plaza Mayor in Madrid was inaugurated on the occasion of a San Isidro festival. (AFP)

Holiness came to him because gifts were attributed to him such as the ability to find springs of water and end times of drought.

It is also said that, one winter, he was on his way to a mill carrying a bag of grains when observed some very hungry animals and gave them half of the food. However, San Isidro observed when arriving at the mill that the sack was still full of grains.

Why is San Isidro celebrated on May 15

Pope Paul V beatified Saint Isidore in 1619 and decreed that the date of his holiday was May 15. In 1622 he was canonized by Gregory XV. The decree refers to the festival of the transfer, a fact that may refer to the transfer of the body of San Isidro in 1212 to the Church of San Andrés.

Isidro Labrador is one of the saints to whom the most miracles are attributed, 438, whether posthumous or not. There are three that stand out:

Miracle of the WellWhile Isidro was tilling the land, his wife yelled at him that their son had fallen into the water well and was drowning. The couple began to pray that God would save the child. At that moment, the waters began to rise until the little one was unharmed.

San Isidro lived between 1080 and 1172. image of san isidro labrador / juano tesone

Miracle of the oxen: Isidro was accused of not working what he should have to go to pray. One day the owner of the land he plowed, Juan de Vargas, wanted to spy on him to catch him red-handed. And instead He said he saw how two angels and two oxen plowed the ground while Isidro prayed.

Miracle of the waters and springs: another testimony that De Vargas said he had credited. He asked Isidro for water, seeing that he no longer had liquid in his container, He took his stick, hit the ground and said the phrase “when God wanted, there was water here.” At that moment, water began to flow from the ground.