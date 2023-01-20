Atlético de Madrid will have to visit the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. The big teams from the capital have not enjoyed much luck in recent cup competitions in which they have not managed to advance beyond these quarterfinals. Definitely this will be the year of the return of one of them to the semifinals.
In principle, Real Madrid starts with a certain advantage, since the chance of the draw has decided that the match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
In total, both teams have met 42 times in said competition. The meringues have won 17 and the colchoneros with 11. The remaining 14 games ended in a draw.
If we want to analyze the general history; the number of games has risen to 286, with 148 wins for the whites, 70 for the rojiblancos and 68 draws.
Their last duel in any competition fell on the side of Real Madrid, who won the national league championship 1-2 with goals from Rodrygo, Fede Valverde and Mario Hermoso.
Regarding the background, focusing exclusively on the Copa del Rey, in their last match Diego Pablo Simeone’s team emerged victorious. It was in 2015 in a round-trip tie in which the colchoneros managed to win 2-0 at the Vicente Calderón, and they knew how to maintain the advantage by drawing 2-2 in the Merengue fiefdom.
Atlético de Madrid has won 10 Copas del Rey and has been runner-up in 9. For his part, Real Madrid, has emerged victorious on 19 occasions and has achieved 20 runners-up.
