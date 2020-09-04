E.t is a truism that every collector tinkers his own universe, and yet nothing better could have happened to the art market than Susan Sontag’s aperçu, according to which to collect photographs is to collect the world. This is how she put it on the first page of her essay volume “On Photography”, published in 1978. The photo galleries that opened everywhere at that time gratefully took up this and made the sentence, which was heavy in advertising, something like their common slogan. Conversely, one cannot resist the temptation to draw conclusions from a collection about the collector, the creator of this world – not only about his preferences for certain artists, genres or aesthetic forms, but also about the overall character.

But Michael Schupmann makes it difficult. “Photography in Germany after 1945” is the title of his collection of around seven hundred works, at best an accounting impetus, and whoever sees the broad cross-section of them in the exhibition in the Würzburg Museum in the Kulturspeicher, initially believes that they are faced with complete dispassion. With lots of prominent names and many prominent photos, the show covers the spectrum of West German black and white photography between the end of the war and the fall of the Berlin Wall with an almost encyclopedic zeal. Reportage and portraits, product photography and fashion, still life and self-portraits, documentation and conceptual art – everything is available. The presentation makes every effort to also give the authors their own space within the separate picture genres, which consolidates the lexical impression.

Back to zero hour

The presentation begins with the oldest photographs in the collection, photos by the photo journalist Hilmar Pabel, who in 1947 accompanied a happy but exhausted war returne from the train station to his parents’ house in order to document the zero hour. Everything that can be seen in the exhibition has its roots here. The hope of a new beginning as well as the feeling of doubt and shame or the attempt to suppress and later the unconditional will to settle accounts with the parents’ generation.









So if you put Michael Schupmann’s collection in chronological order for a mind game, a biography shimmers behind it as a watermark. It is as if the former doctor from the north Hessian province had used the pictures to ascertain his life story, which at the same time looked back at the history of the Federal Republic from the time of his first purchases in 1989. The fields of society and politics, economy and art not only complement each other, they are literally intertwined.

Elegant on the road

In Willi Moegel’s objectively modern photographed coffee service from the Arzberg brand from the 1950s, there may be a piece of memory as well as in Hub’s Flöter’s photographs of haute couture mannequins of those days. A decade later, the recordings of the series “Die Deutschen” by Stefan Moses show the happy group of satisfied figures of the economic miracle for the last time, while only a blink of an eye later in Will McBride’s picture essays young people try out new ways of life and in Barbara Klemms Ein-Bild -Reports then go completely on the barricades. Wilhelm Schürmann elicits the allure of constructivist compositions from the building sins of German cities, while Detlef Orlopp points his camera with unparalleled persistence and consistency over and over again at the surface of water in order to elicit new, magical moments from the waves and reflexes.

The extent to which photographic artists are able to capture the spirit of the time beyond a documentary representation is already demonstrated by the works of the fotoform group, which tried to compensate for their traumatic experiences at the front with abstract motifs of enchanting beauty, while Andreas Müller-Pohle half a human life later transmits the digitized world into the column of numbers of your data.

Op art on the beach

With outstanding examples of concrete photography, the Schupmann Collection even creates a bracket for the great permanent presentation of the Würzburg Museum, of concrete art with examples from all over the world. At the same time, however, she makes a playful link to the fashion photos, in which the op-art patterns are found on a swimsuit at FC Gundlach and on a mini dress at Charlotte March. Thus the exhibition answers the question of what photography is capable of. And at the same time it proves that concentrating on German photographers does not mean any restriction. That is possibly the greatest achievement of this collection and this picture show.

They could be a boost for the German art and auction market, which is only too happy to bow to an international canon and certainly not least because of the high prices looking to America and Japan. All that’s missing is a slogan.

Schupmann Collection – Photography in West Germany. Museum in the Kulturspeicher, Würzburg; until October 25th. The richly illustrated catalog costs 29 euros.