Lionel Messi does not appear to be a superstar who plays for individual awards, but his perpetual brilliance on the field has left him no choice but to claim award after award.
Success has followed the magical Argentine since the beginning of his career, when he quickly realized that, after his eye-catching solo effort against Getafe and his legacy-igniting hat trick in El Clásico, Argentina had finally found the second coming. by Diego Maradona.
Messi certainly has not disappointed those who let such lofty premonitions slip at such an early stage in his career. Almost two decades after his senior debut, the Argentine striker, in the eyes of many, is recognized as the best to ever do so in this blessed sport. His simply outrageous skill has led his teams to numerous titles and he has also enjoyed his fair share of success over the years when it comes to individual awards.
No player has been more prolific in winning the sport’s most illustrious individual award: the Ballon d’Or.
How many times has Lionel Messi been nominated for the Ballon d’Or?
Messi has received the second most Ballon d’Or nominations of all time and 2023 was the 16th time he has appeared on the final list. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (18) has more nominations than the Argentine superstar.
However, his remarkable World Cup campaign in Qatar put him back in the forefront of Ballon d’Or considerations, even if his second season, although more productive, was considered a failure as they exited the League prematurely. of Champions.
How many times has Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or?
While Ronaldo surpasses his great contemporary rival in terms of nominations, Messi is the one who has won the Ballon d’Or the most, triumphing seven times.
The magician’s first success came in 2009, after scoring in the Champions League final against Manchester United in Rome. He went on to win the next three awards, although there was some controversy surrounding his victory in 2010, with many believing that the rightful winner was Wesley Sneijder, who starred at the World Cup in South Africa where his country was defeated in the final by Spain.
Ronaldo then enjoyed his fair share of success, as Real Madrid won three Champions Leagues in four years between 2014 and 2018. Messi therefore won only one Ballon d’Or between until 2018, but has since won the award. twice and you are ready to achieve it. It is a third win in five years in 2023. Messi is favorite over Premier League record-breaker Erling Haaland, who is confident he will be the one to take home the prize as a result of his success in the Copa del Rey. World.
The winner of the 2023 Ballon d’Or will be announced on Monday, October 16, 2023.
|
Year
|
Number of votes/points
|
% of vote
|
Positions
|
2006
|
2
|
N/A
|
twenty
|
2007
|
255
|
N/A
|
3rd
|
2008
|
281
|
N/A
|
2nd
|
2009
|
473
|
N/A
|
1st
|
2010
|
N/A
|
22.65
|
1st
|
2011
|
N/A
|
47.88
|
1st
|
2012
|
N/A
|
41.6
|
1st
|
2013
|
1205
|
24.72
|
2nd
|
2014
|
N/A
|
15.76
|
2nd
|
2015
|
N/A
|
41.33
|
1st
|
2016
|
316
|
N/A
|
2nd
|
2017
|
670
|
N/A
|
2nd
|
2018
|
280
|
N/A
|
5th
|
2019
|
686
|
N/A
|
1st
|
2021
|
613
|
N/A
|
1st
Messi burst onto the scene ahead of the 2006 World Cup in Catalonia and subsequently earned his first Ballon d’Or nomination. However, he only received two votes and finished 20th overall, when Fabio Cannavaro triumphed. Messi’s two votes were matched by Italians Gianluca Zambrotta and Luca Toni, as well as Juninho and John Terry.
However, for the next decade, Messi finished on the podium every year. He took third place in 2007 and then doubled the award with his great rival Ronaldo until Luka Modric took victory thanks to his efforts at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. After Messi won four awards in a row between 2009 and 2012, Ronaldo won Balls consecutive Gold Awards and the Argentine obtained just over 20% of the votes in both years.
While Messi’s 2012 is widely considered the best performance of any player in a calendar year, as he scored a record 91 goals, his most dominant performance at the Ballon d’Or ceremony came a year earlier, in 2011, when obtained 47.88%. of the vote.
Interestingly, his best performance from a points/votes perspective came in 2013, the year many believe Franck Ribéry was robbed, as he finished second to Ronaldo. Messi accumulated 1,205 votes that year and Ronaldo obtained 1,365. Ribéry finished third with 1,127 votes.
