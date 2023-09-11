However, his remarkable World Cup campaign in Qatar put him back in the forefront of Ballon d’Or considerations, even if his second season, although more productive, was considered a failure as they exited the League prematurely. of Champions.

He has received the second most Ballon d’Or nominations of all time and 2023 was the 16th time he has appeared on the final list. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (18) has more nominations than the Argentine superstar.

The magician’s first success came in 2009, after scoring in the Champions League final against Manchester United in Rome. He went on to win the next three awards, although there was some controversy surrounding his victory in 2010, with many believing that the rightful winner was Wesley Sneijder, who starred at the World Cup in South Africa where his country was defeated in the final by Spain.

Ronaldo then enjoyed his fair share of success, as Real Madrid won three Champions Leagues in four years between 2014 and 2018. Messi therefore won only one Ballon d’Or between until 2018, but has since won the award. twice and you are ready to achieve it. It is a third win in five years in 2023. Messi is favorite over Premier League record-breaker Erling Haaland, who is confident he will be the one to take home the prize as a result of his success in the Copa del Rey. World.

The winner of the 2023 Ballon d’Or will be announced on Monday, October 16, 2023.