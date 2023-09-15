Kylian Mbappé already had a Ballon d’Or nomination in his pocket when he became known to the world.
It was in the 2018 World Cup when the Frenchman came of age by playing a fundamental role in France’s triumph. He claimed the Kopa Trophy thanks to his efforts in Russia, and the overwhelming consensus was that Mbappé would end his career as a contender for multiple Ballon d’Ors.
His status as a generation-defining talent is impossible to change, although Lionel Messi’s continued brilliance and Karim Benzema’s otherworldly form in 2022 mean Mbappé’s time in the sun has not yet come. The most illustrious individual successes await the superstar striker.
Mbappé earned his sixth Ballon d’Or nomination in 2023.
The Frenchman made history in 2017 when he became the youngest Ballon d’Or nominee in history and secured a mammoth transfer to PSG that summer. Mbappé had previously starred in a star-studded Monaco team that reached the semi-finals of the 2016/17 Champions League, scoring in both legs of their last-16 victory over Manchester City.
Since then, Mbappé has been nominated for the award every year.
Despite his elevated status and unquestionable talent, Mbappé is yet to win the Ballon d’Or. The Frenchman has already featured in two World Cups, winning the 2018 Kopa Trophy as a result of his heroic campaign in Russia, and scored a huge number of goals for PSG after joining the club in 2017.
Mbappé has shined in the brightest moments since breaking through at Monaco and is already the most prolific player in PSG’s history, scoring 217 goals in 263 games, but he hasn’t even come close to winning the esteemed Ballon d’Or.
Of course, it’s difficult to do so while Messi is still around, but the Frenchman will no doubt be disappointed by the relative lack of interest from voters so far. He hasn’t even been on the podium!
However, the Parisian superstar is not devoid of confidence and, despite very few considering him for the 2023 crown, he believes he deserves to be considered one of the main candidates: “The new criteria [para ganar el Balón de Oro], this is someone who has had an impact… I think I meet these criteria, so I would say… yes. But we’ll see,” the Frenchman said in July.
Mbappé certainly has the right to feel that way. A hat-trick in the World Cup final (the first person to do so since Sir Geoff Hurst in 1966) not only meant he finished the tournament with the Golden Boot, but also finished the 2022/23 season as top scorer. of Ligue 1. He enjoyed an incredible campaign and is considered by many to be the best player the planet has to offer, but that probably won’t be enough to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or. Although he could get his first podium.
|
Year
|
Number of votes/points
|
Position
|
2017
|
48
|
7th
|
2018
|
347
|
4th
|
2019
|
89
|
6th
|
2021
|
58
|
9th
|
2022
|
85
|
6th
Mbappé’s best Ballon d’Or performance came in 2018, his second nomination. While the Frenchman has regularly hovered in the top ten since his record-breaking first nomination in 2017, he finished fourth in 2018 with 347 votes.
Mbappé was named Best Young Player at the 2018 World Cup as France lifted the trophy after their great tournament. He scored four goals in Russia and then lifted his first and only Kopa Trophy at the Ballon d’Or ceremony.
While Mbappe edged out Lionel Messi in the voting for the top prize, he was beaten by compatriot Antoine Griezmann, who also enjoyed a stellar World Cup for the final podium spot. Cristiano Ronaldo finished second in the voting as World Cup Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric finally broke the Messi-Ronaldo Ballon d’Or duopoly.
Since 2018, Mbappé has had a rather disappointing performance in the Ballon d’Or voting, mainly due to PSG’s poor performance in the Champions League. While the Frenchman himself has often done his best to inspire Les Parisiens to reach their ultimate goal, their lack of balance and harmony has seen them fall short when faced with the best that Europe has to offer.
The Ballon d’Or was canceled during the year they reached their only final of the Qatar-backed era so far in 2020 as a result of the Covid pandemic, although it was Neymar who dazzled.
