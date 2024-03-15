Next April 9 at 9:00 p.m., the Parc des Princes will witness an epic meeting between two titans of European football: Paris Saint Germain and FC Barcelona will face each other in the first leg of the UEFA quarterfinals Champions League. However, the perspectives seem to be very different for both teams in this contest. While Paris Saint Germain arrives as one of the favorites to get a place in the final, with an intractable Kylian Mbappé, FC Barcelona reaches this knockout round of European competition after four long years
The most outstanding players of both teams this season are Kylian Mbappé and Vitinha from Paris Saint Germain, while FC Barcelona stands out for its young players such as Lamine Yamal and veteran players such as Ilkay Gundogan
The confrontations that these two clubs have had throughout history have left a very even record. The last match that the French and Spaniards played was in the round of 16 of the Champions League, in a match that, although it ended in a 1-1 tie, did not help the coached at that time, Ronald Koeman, to advance to the next round.
One of the most remembered matches between these two clubs coincides with the greatest comeback that can be remembered in a European competition, when FC Barcelona managed to overcome the 4-0 deficit in the first leg with an agonizing 6-1 at the Camp Nou. That happened in 2017
This match promises a lot. We will experience an intense duel between a team that is a serious candidate to win the title, and on the other hand, an FC Barcelona that arrives eagerly to these quarterfinals of the European competition after going through hardships in recent years.
Next, let's see how the history between these two teams is in official competitions:
|
Matches Played
|
Paris Saint Germain
|
Ties
|
FC Barcelona
|
13
|
4
|
4
|
5
