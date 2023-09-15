Europe has been feeling the wrath of a Nordic storm.
Murmurs of this phenomenon first emerged from Poland in 2019, when the Honduras U-20 team felt the full force of its supreme scoring power. Nine goals, they said; in a match! It sure couldn’t be true!
Before that Central American massacre, the conquistador decided that he had already achieved everything he could in his homeland and since then he has traced a path of destruction behind him in foreign lands. First it was the Austrian Bundesliga, then the Bundesliga itself before facing its most fearsome challenge in the Premier League. But England’s cash-laden top-flight defenses were no match for the ruthlessly effective Erling Haaland.
Competition by competition, the Norwegian machine is conquering the continent like no one has done before. His efficient nose for goal, his devilish speed and his absolutely ridiculous athleticism have caused him to be compared to beings from another world, and he is considered, along with Kylian Mbappé, as the new generation of talents that football can offer.
Many predict that the current Manchester City striker will duel with the French superstar for the sport’s most illustrious individual award, and Haaland is certainly capable of ending his career as a Ballon d’Or winner or two.
Haaland’s rise to the top has been quite rapid considering he was first talked about as a talent to watch after his move to RB Salzburg in 2019, just a few months before the U-20 World Cup.
A nine-goal performance against Honduras caught the attention of the football world and he has not wavered since despite increasing scrutiny.
The Norwegian was nominated for the Ballon d’Or for the first time in 2021, after scoring a goal per game with Borussia Dortmund. He was subsequently shortlisted in 2022, and his third nomination came in 2023.
Although only Robert Lewandowski has scored more goals in 2020 than Haaland, it is no surprise that the striker is yet to win the Ballon d’Or. His first nomination did not come until 2021, when he finished eleventh in the voting, before placing tenth in 2022 .
Haaland, however, is a leading contender in 2023 after he broke the Premier League single-season goals record in 2022/23. The 23-year-old scored 36 league goals and 52 in all competitions during his debut campaign at Manchester City, inspiring Pep Guardiola’s side to a historic treble.
He is a true scoring phenomenon, and his extraordinary season means that only Lionel Messi has a better chance of winning the 2023 Ballon d’Or. Haaland, however, maintains the hope of winning the first individual grand prize of his career: “I believe in myself , really,” he told France Football. “I know I can still improve a lot, I’m still young. But yes, I think I have a chance this year.”
If he continues to score at the infallible pace that he has shown so far throughout his career with the senior team, there is no doubt that Haaland will be one of the main contenders for the Ballon d’Or in the coming years.
Haaland will enjoy his best Ballon d’Or performance in 2023. He has only been shortlisted twice, and his best finish was in 2022, when he finished 10th.
Karim Benzema was the big winner, finishing first by the second largest margin in the history of the Ballon d’Or. The Frenchman finished with 549 votes, while Haaland obtained 18. Along with Benzema, forwards Robert Lewandowski (fourth) and Mbappé ( sixth) finished ahead of Haaland.
Despite missing a considerable portion of the season due to various injuries, Haaland finished the 2021/22 campaign with 22 goals in 24 Bundesliga games. He also scored three out of three in the Champions League, but Dortmund disappointed in the group stage and fell in the Europa League.
The forward actually got more votes by finishing eleventh the previous year. 2021 was the last award to take into account the calendar year rather than the season, and Haaland finished the 2020/21 campaign in good form, scoring four goals in the Champions League round of 16 before ending the season in the Champions League. Bundesliga with 27 goals in 28 games. Furthermore, in 2021 he won the DFB-Pokal with BVB.
