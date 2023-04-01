Talking about the history of Atlético Nacional means going back to the 30s, more precisely to 1935in ‘La manga de Don Pepe’, where a small club began that, over the years, would become one of the biggest soccer clubs in Colombia.

Also known as the team ‘Verdolaga’, was founded on April 30, 1947the day on which Alberto Villegas Lopera, a former president of the Antioquia Football League, led the foundation of a commercial company that, under the idea of ​​”supporting the local athlete”, was called Club Atlético Municipal.

Early years of Atlético Nacional

Atlético Nacional squad in 1989. Photo: Official National Athletic Page

According to the official website of Atlético Nacional, The company began work with a contribution of $50,000 from 500 partners in shares of $100 pesos each, paid in a first cash payment of $20 pesos at the time of joining the company and the remaining $80 in a maximum of 12 monthly installments.

then on friday March 7, 1947 the birth of the new institution under the name of Club Atlético Municipal de Medellín was consolidated. The public deed of the new company was carried out on April 30, 1947 at the first notary of Medellín.

The club started under the policy of the ‘Creole’ playerscounting first with Antioquia and then with players from the rest of the country, so in 1950 it was renamed Atlético Nacional.

In 1954, thanks to Fernando Paternoster and Humberto ‘Turrón’ Álvarez, He achieved his first Olympic lap. At the end of the 50’s it was at risk of disappearing, but since the 70’s the paisa team has not stopped winning victories.

According to Futbolred, after having obtained his second star in 1973 with César López Fretescame to the club Osvaldo Juan Zubeldiarenowned technical director, who split the history of Nacional in two and left his mark beyond the two titles he won in 1976 and 1981.

With the famous ‘Kinder of Zubeldía’, the Argentine took advantage of the young players and gave the team a style of play that has characterized it ever since.

Francisco Maturana with the Copa Libertadores de América in his hands. Photo: Official National Athletic Page

Another of the outstanding youngsters who was in charge of continuing to increase the list of trophies was Francisco Maturana, who came to direct the paisa team in 1987returning to the ‘pure Creoles’, assembling from the bases a team that, with its football, managed to achieve 1989 the Copa Libertadores of Americafor the first time for Nacional and Colombian soccer.

Then, in the 1990s, Nacional had already gained strong recognition in Colombia and South America, by adding six titles, three Colombian championships in 1991, 1994 and 1999; and three internationals in 1990 and 1997 with the Inter-American Cup and 1998 with the Merconorte Cup. In addition, he obtained continental subtitles in the 1990 Cup Winners’ Cup and the 1995 Copa Libertado.

The technicians in charge of these victories were Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, Juan José Peláez, Norberto Peluffo, ‘Barrabás Gómez’ and Luis Fernando Suárez.

Atanasio Girardot: home of Atlético Nacional

Atlético Nacional, is positioned as the team that has obtained the most titles in the Colombian Cup, winning 5 times and in the Super League adding 3 more trophies. Photo: Official National Athletic Page

The web portal of the sports channel ‘Win Sports’ mentions that one of the most outstanding characteristics of Atlético Nacional is the stadium in which it plays, the Atanasio Girardot.

The sports scene is located in the city of Medellinand is considered one of the most iconic and important in Colombia, counting on the fact that it has been the home of the paisa team since its inception. inauguration in 1953.

The stadium has a capacity for approximately more than 40,000 spectators and it has been the place of innumerable matches and victories for the Antioquia club.

National reference players

Apart from the two Copa Libertadores, they also won the Recopa Sudamericana in 2017, the Merconorte in 1998 and in 2000, and two Inter-American Cups (1990 and 1997). Photo: Official National Athletic Page

For a time, Atlético Nacional was characterized by having Colombian players on its roster, hence the ‘criollos’ were in its DNA.

But in its history, some of the most influential names have not been national, as in the case of Franco Armanithe Argentine goalkeeper who has been the player who has won the most titles with the club.

Some of the top players They have been René Higuita, Víctor Aristizábal, Juan Pablo Ángel, Faustino Asprilla, David Ospina, Leonel Álvarez, Alexis García, Miguel Calero, Jairo Patiño, Sergio Galván Rey, Alexis Henríquez, Alexander Mejía, Macnelly Torres, Dorlan Pabón, among others.

