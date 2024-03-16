The first president of the United States was not officially affiliated with any political party. George Washington remained in office between 1789 and 1797, a period of transition and consolidation of the country's independence. That was when the construction and inauguration of the capital also took place.

But, quickly, even during Washington's government, two distinct groups would begin a tradition: since then, the American political system has proven to be consistently bipartisan in practice, even though the existence of other groups is authorized and has always been the case. There are currently seven active groups, although five of them have no governor, no senator and have never managed to elect a president.

Since the mid-1850s, the Republican and Democratic parties have shared power, not only in the Executive but also in control of the majority of the Legislature, with the consequent appointments to the main positions in the Judiciary.

On November 5, 2024, American voters go to the polls for the 60th quadrennial presidential election in the country's history. And, once again, the two main political groups will center the attention.

They emerged after the founding of the country, consolidated themselves in power and accumulated achievements and errors. Their ideologies and proposals have been adjusted over time, as has the profile of the electorate they attract. We now begin to tell the story of the American party system, and more specifically the trajectory of the Republican Party and the Democratic Party. This is the first text in the series.

1. Foundation and Initial Conflicts (1780-1820)

In general, the founders of the new independent nation did not fully trust the traditional party system, and for this reason they did not foresee the existence of such groups in the American Constitution. As historian Richard Hofstadter points out in book 'The Idea of ​​a Party System: The Rise of Legitimate Opposition in the United States', the country's first leaders “did not They believed in parties as such, they despised those they knew as historical models, they had a great terror of the party spirit and its harmful consequences”.

However, he continues, “almost as soon as their national government came into operation, they found it necessary to establish parties.” And the first was Federalist Party, inspired by a collection of 85 articles and analyzes by Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and James Madison. They argued that the federation should remain strengthened by a strong central government, which would encourage the country's industrialization.

08/27/1787: The first of the so-called Federalist Papers is published, a collection of 85 articles written by Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and James Madison. The documents would inspire the creation, two years later, of the Federalist Party, the first political grouping in American history.

At the turn of the 1790s, this group was already opposed by the so-called non-federalists, who in 1792, on the initiative of Thomas Jefferson, would give rise to the Democratic-Republican Party. This group advocated granting greater power to the provinces and encouraging a predominantly agrarian production system. While the federalists were more linked to the northern provinces of the country, the Democratic-Republicans were more strongly linked to the south.

The first version of the national party system thus emerged, based on the opposition between two opposing groups. John Adams, the country's second president, was a federalist, at a time of great dominance by this group.

However, his successor was Jefferson — he was followed by three members of the Democratic-Republican Party, who filled a vacuum left by the Federalists' loss of prestige after they refused to support the Anglo-American War of 1812. In 1835, the Federalist Party would cease to exist, just one year after the founding of its successor, the Whig Party.

05/13/1792: In opposition to the federalists, Thomas Jefferson founded the Democratic-Republican Party, which defended liberalism, republicanism, individual freedoms and free trade – and was not opposed to slavery. In 1801, Jefferson would become president as the successor to John Adams, the only member of the Federalist Party to reach the post.

At the end of the 1820s, the Democratic-Republicans would undergo a split, which would give rise to the Democratic Party. In this way, a new political bipolarity emerged, between the Whig Party and the Democratic Party.

In their origins, Democrats acted in defense of an electoral base that was quite different from the current one. “It took an awfully long time for the self-proclaimed 'people's party' to embrace support and fight for the needs of Americans whose skin was not white and whose gender was not male,” reports Michael Kazin in 'What It Took to Win: A History of the Democratic Party'. “For the first century of its existence, the Democratic Party was in effect an organization that solicited the votes only of white men and neglected or belittled all others.”