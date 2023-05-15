The Spanish Soccer League, known as LaLiga, is one of the most prestigious and exciting competitions in the world of sports. Throughout its rich history, it has witnessed great teams and players who have left their mark in each edition. Since its creation in 1929, we have witnessed an intense battle for the title, with some clubs managing to stand out as the most successful.
Topping the list of champions is the real Madrida giant of world soccer, with an impressive total of 35 LaLiga titles. The white club has been synonymous with success and dominance in Spanish football over the decades. Iconic players such as Alfredo Di Stéfano, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raúl have contributed to its rich history of triumphs.
In second place is his eternal rival, the FC Barcelonawith a total of 27 LaLiga titles. The “culés” have enjoyed golden times with legendary players such as Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta, who have led the club to great victories and have left their mark on world football.
In third place is the Atletico Madridwith 11 LaLiga titles to his credit. Although they have been in the shadow of the two aforementioned giants, Atlético have managed to star in some memorable seasons and have shown great consistency in the competition. His best years have come from the hand of Cholo Simeone
He Athletic Club Bilbao, one of the historic teams in Spain, has 8 LaLiga titles in his palmares With a philosophy based on the quarry and rooted in its roots, Athletic Club has left an indelible mark on Spanish football.
The complete list of LaLiga winners since its creation in 1929 is presented below:
- Real Madrid – 35 titles
- Barcelona – 27 titles
- Atlético de Madrid – 11 titles
- Athletic Club – 8 titles
- Valencia – 6 titles
- Real Sociedad – 2 titles
- Deportivo La Coruña – 1 title
- Seville – 1 title
- Real Betis – 1 title
#History #champions #history #LaLiga
Leave a Reply