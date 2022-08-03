





The history of access to security camera footage of the place where criminal agent Jorge Guaranho murdered municipal guard and PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda in Foz do Iguaçu (PR) was deleted on July 11, two days after the crime. This is what an expert report points out, attached this Tuesday, 2, in the criminal action and requested by the Civil Police of Paraná. Guaranho is a defendant in the case and is responsible for doubly qualified homicide, for futile reasons and for putting other people’s lives at risk.

“When analyzing the equipment settings, it was identified that the P2P remote access service was activated and that at 08:57:02 on 07/11/2022 there was a ‘Clear’ event that erased all event records from the device prior to this date . Therefore, by analyzing the present logs, it was not possible to say whether there was access to the images on the date of 07/09/2022”, says an excerpt from the report. The experts also concluded that “no evidence of tampering was found” in the camera footage recordings.

The record of access to the images is an important factor in the investigation to find out who would have shown Jorge Guaranho that at the Associação Recreativa Esportiva Segurança Física de Itaipu (Aresf) there was a party themed by the PT and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in July 9th.

Sought by the report, the president of Aresf, Antonio Marcos Borges de Souza, said he had no knowledge about the access record having been deleted. “I was not aware of this situation, but we are at the disposal of Justice for further clarification, if necessary”, he replied by message. According to Aresf’s presidency, only members of the club’s board of directors have access to the cameras and Guaranho left the board in January of this year, remaining only as a member.

The defense of Marcelo Arruda’s family awaits the expertise on the cell phones of Jorge Guaranho and the members of the Aresf board who were with Guaranho at a barbecue at the Itaipu Binacional Employees Association (Assemib), where the criminal agent would have learned about the Marcelo Arruda’s party.

Another device that undergoes forensic examination at the request of the defense representing Marcelo Arruda’s family is the cell phone of Claudinei Esquarcini, a member of the Security Division at Itaipu Binacional’s Central. He committed suicide on July 18, when he threw himself off an overpass on the BR-277, in Medianeira (PR). According to Aresf’s presidency, Esquarcini had access to camera images and was a member of the association’s board. On the day of Marcelo Arruda’s murder, he was on duty for Itaipu.

The crime

Marcelo Arruda was killed on the night of July 9, during his own 50th birthday party, held at the headquarters of the Associação Recreativa e Esportiva Saúde Física (Aresf). The party was decorated with PT colors and ex-president Lula’s flags.

Criminal agent Jorge Guaranho is a partner at Aresf and an open supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to the Civil Police, he would have gone to the place in order to provoke the participants of the party, shouting words like “Mito” and “Aqui é Bolsonaro”. Nobody at the party knew Guaranho. For the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the crime was due to political differences between the two.

Marcelo Arruda was rescued, but he could not resist the wounds of the two shots he received and died in the early hours of July 10. Jorge Guaranho remains hospitalized in a ward at the Costa Cavalcanti Hospital, in Foz do Iguaçu. He is conscious and in police custody, as he had his preventive detention ordered by the Justice.

Guaranho was shot four times by Arruda when he retaliated. In addition, he was also kicked to the head and other parts of his body by party guests who returned to the hall after the shooting ended. These people are being investigated in a separate inquiry.







