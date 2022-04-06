History Notebooks containing the greatest secret of mankind were secretly returned to the Cambridge Library – Now Interpol is chasing a mystery returnee who left a message

Irreplaceable notes disappeared from the university library more than twenty years ago, after which they have been desperately searched.

Over Missing for 20 years Charles Darwin the legendary notebooks have been returned to the University Library of Cambridge.

According to the university, notebooks protected with a paper bag and a cardboard box were left in front of the library services director’s room in a pink gift bag.

“I trembled when I opened the bag,” the director of library services Jessica Gardner says In an interview with the BBC.

According to the university, the books lost in 2001 are in good condition.

Darwin was once interested in natural history, first studying medicine at the University of Edinburgh and later theology at Cambridge, where his archives are now located.

According to Gardner, the impact of notes on the history of science cannot be overestimated. The handwritten notes include, among other things, a rudimentary sketch of Darwin’s “tree of life” depicting the evolution of life on Earth.

Solemnly speaking, the notes contain the ingredients to uncover the greatest secret of mankind.

See also Letters from Russia Russians are used to economic crises, and they are used to war - especially when it does not endanger their own lives According to the library, both notebooks were returned in good condition.

Darwin wrote his notes shortly after returning from his trip around the world at HMS Beagle.

During his five-year journey, Darwin, among other things, collected fossils of dead animal species, which led him to marvel at the geographical distribution of wildlife and fossils.

As a result, he began to study the transformation of species into other species.

En route during the breaks, Darwin mailed the samples he had collected to Cambridge while reporting his findings. In the Galápagos Islands, for example, he drew attention to the different shield shapes of the turtle species on the different islands in the area.

At that time, the idea of ​​the species changing over long periods of time came to the head of the researcher.

A notebook containing comments on animal species was needed later by the researcher, as the ideas that emerged during the trip only led to a breakthrough after twenty years of research.

His a landmark in the theory of evolution Origin of species finally appeared in 1859. The discoveries presented in it can be said to have laid the foundation for all current biology, as they provide a logical explanation for the diversity of life.

See also Around 380,000 refugees have arrived so far Jessica Gardner, director of library services, studied the notebooks with relief.

From the library the notes disappeared more than twenty years ago when they were taken for photography.

The library stated at the time, in 2001, that one of the blue boxes in the special collection had not been restored.

The fate of notebooks began to be clarified in the library in reality only in 2020. In November of the same year, the library admitted that the booklets had probably been stolen and that they had also begun to be searched outside the library.

“Notebooks … have probably been stolen,” the library said in a statement.

Library director Jessica Gardner asked the general public for help. He also estimates that former or current library staff, researchers, and bookstore employees could have information about the booklets.

Charles Darwin was a world-renowned evolutionist.

Now the exporter of small notebooks thus seems to have come to the end of the street. The decision may have been influenced by the fact that it is quite impossible to monetize some rare items in the collector market.

The possibly humorous mindset of the mystery returnee is illustrated by the fact that a message was found in the bag along with the notebooks. “Librarian, Happy Easter. X, ”it said.

Right with Easter wishes, the mystery returnee may not be clear about the situation, as Interpol immediately launched an international search to find him.

However, the search is complicated by the fact that there are no known security cameras in the library area.

The library also appeals to potential eyewitnesses to resolve the incident.

Read more: Darwin’s important notebooks disappeared 20 years ago – the British Library has only now admitted that they have been stolen