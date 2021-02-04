After 49 years of hegemony in Myanmar, and with barely a decade of civilian governments, the Army once again installed itself in power. The coup on February 1, 2021, which toppled Aung San Suu Kyi collapses years of Western-backed efforts to establish democracy in this Southeast Asian country. Suu Kyi is the daughter of the assassinated General Aung San, who fought for Burmese independence from the British Empire.

Myanmar, also known as Burma, is a country where the military ruled for close to five decades. The contemporary history of this Asian country began in October 1947, when the British Prime Minister, Clement Attlee, and the Burmese Prime Minister, U Nu, signed an independence agreement to make Burma an independent state.

U Nu came to power earlier that year, after the assassination of General Aung San, a nationalist leader, whose daughter Aung San Suu Kyi would become a crucial pro-democracy political figure in later years.

Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of Myanmar’s National League for Democracy (NLD), and daughter of the assassinated general and independence leader Aung San. ©

The then Burma officially became independent in January 1948 and was named the Union of Burma. 14 years later, in 1962, U Nu was overthrown in a military coup led by General Ne Win, which marked the beginning of 49 years of authoritarian Army rule. The imprint of Ne Win’s military oppression was to crush the demonstrations that year with extreme violence, to the point of blowing up the building of the Yangon University student union.

In 1988, resentment towards the military rule in Burma boiled over and erupted into pro-democracy protests. Hundreds of thousands of people from all levels of Burmese society flooded the streets of the capital, Rangoon. Even soldiers took part in the protest, which marched Buddhist monks, university students, striking workers and public officials. As if it were a mirror of 1962, thousands of citizens were killed by the crushing of the armed forces in September 1988.

Accused by the West of mounting a fake coup to maintain the power structure, another general seized power and declared martial law. Saw Maung assumed command of the country as Burma’s military ruler, renaming the country Myanmar.

The rise of Aung San Suu Kyi, emulating the struggle of her slain father

In that same year, 1988, Aung San Suu Kyi and other pro-democracy leaders formed the National League of Democracy (LND), a political party against the ruling military.

Eager to continue her father’s legacy, she became the general secretary of the party that vehemently called for the end of the military regime. But the military junta put the charismatic and popular pro-democracy leader under house arrest in July 1989 for “endangering the state.”

A year later and as a result of the 1988 protests, Myanmar held general elections. The social outcry was manifested in the landslide victory of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy. But the military junta simply ignored that result, and the Army emerged as the clear winner.

Myanmar citizens hold up a photo of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, after the military seized power in a coup in Myanmar. In front of the United Nations headquarters, in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 2, 2021. © Reuters / Jorge Silva

Despite the opposition’s frustration, Aung San Suu Kyi’s political activism in favor of democracy and freedom earned her the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize and numerous other international awards. Contradictory panorama in her country, where the military kept her arrested for a total of 15 years, until she was finally released on November 13, 2010.

2011: the year that 49 years of military regimes in Myanmar ended

After strong international pressure and after two decades of dictatorship, Myanmar held elections. Consequently, on January 31, 2011, a new parliament with a military majority was formed and, in February, the also military Thein Sein was elected to become the country’s first civilian president after half a century.

Although Myanmar’s military junta officially ceded power to the new Government of Thein Sein, ushering in a civilian era, the country was still dominated by the same authoritarian generals. Proof of this is that the Parliament was 83 percent controlled by the military allied with the regime. In contrast, the largest pro-democracy force in the country, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, had strong public support but no political influence.

The historic elections for the inauguration of the National League for Democracy

In 2015, Myanmar was thirsty for change. Voters lined up since the early hours of November 8 to elect by majority the National League of Democracy party, led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

But Burmese law prohibited her from becoming president because she had children with a nationality other than Myanmar. So his ally, Htin Kyaw, was selected to lead the government. On March 30, 2016, Kyaw became the first civilian elected president since 1962. However, Aung San Suu Kyi promised Burmese that she would hold true power in any government led by the National League for Democracy.

In addition, the Nobel Peace Prize winner said her priority would be to end ethnic conflicts involving more than 20 rebel groups and that have kept Myanmar in a state of civil war since independence in 1948.

The Rohingya exodus that marred the government led by Aung San Suu Kyi

In 2017, his campaign flag promise was strongly criticized in the world, for the Army’s persecution against the Rohingya ethnic minority, of Muslim faith. The violence between the military and civilians that erupted in Rakhine State led to the exodus of more than 723,000 Rohingya to Bangladesh, starting on 25 August.

Rohingya refugees gather for prayer at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on August 25, 2019, on the second anniversary of the mass exodus from Myanmar. REUTERS / Rafiqur Rahman

In its defense, the government of Aung San Suu Kyi argues that the Rohingya are Muslim migrants from Bangladesh who emigrated to Myanmar during the British occupation and that they do not belong to Burmese territory, which is why the Army carried out a brutal repression of it. ethnic minority.

Even so, Aung San Suu Kyi’s party swept the elections on November 8, 2020, and was running to continue in power for five more years.

But the Army alleged for weeks that the polls were riddled with irregularities and claimed to have discovered more than 10 million cases of electoral fraud. Reason for which they justified the coup that shelters Myanmar with the fear of an oppressive past of the military.

With Reuters and AFP