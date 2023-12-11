History | Moscow's Library of Secret Dissertations tells a story about the use of performance-enhancing methods

Sports doctor and anti-doping expert Sergei Ilyukov found studies in Moscow that tell about the systematic use of performance-enhancing methods.
OTS:
Sports medicine specialist Sergei Ilyukov has investigated in his soon-to-be-published dissertation how, based on competition results, it is possible to enhance anti-doping work in, for example, middle- and long-distance running.
While doing his dissertation, Ilyukov came across references in Russian-language sources that the effect of blood transfusions on the performance of elite athletes had been studied in the Soviet Union as early as the 1970s, much more extensively than previously known.
#History #Moscow39s #Library #Secret #Dissertations #tells #story #performanceenhancing #methods
Leave a Reply