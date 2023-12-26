History | Mannerheim's home museum is being renovated – The most embarrassing object remains on the shelf

Helsinki's Mannerheim Museum will be renovated next year.

Helsinki The marshal in Kaivopuisto Mannerheim the home museum will close at the end of this month.

The museum building is to be renovated during the next year. The museum will reopen its doors in 2025.

The Mannerheim Museum plans to renew its operating concept. We want more young guests in particular.

“The museum building turns 150 years old next year and it will be a hundred years since Marshal Mannerheim moved into the premises. The building has served as a museum for 73 years. The house suffers. That's why we have to intervene,” says the museum director Märtha Norrback.

“Over the years, improvements have been made to the museum and it has been well taken care of, but sometimes certain things get in the way. There is no major damage there, but it was thought that now would be a good time to make improvements. This is quite an expensive operation.”

According to Norrback, the cost of the renovation is not public information yet.

The museum building is protected under the Building Heritage Act. Gustaf Mannerheim lived in the house between 1924 and 1951.

Kaivopuisto the museum is a rare well-preserved home museum. However, it is surprisingly unknown even to many Helsinki residents.

“As always, there are people in the city who say they have never been here. At the same time, there are people who come again every year,” says Norrback.

“Mannerheim talks about himself here quite clearly. It's a home he decorated himself. He wanted all of this around him.”

After the renovation, new rooms will be opened downstairs in the museum, which are now used for other purposes. There has also been talk of a cafe.

“Mannerheim's personal history opens up a contact surface with the great lines of history. The stratifications of the past are difficult to outline, but through the person they become concrete and become understandable,” says Norrback.

“In the Mannerheim Museum, it is important to contextualize it in the society and the world where everything happened. It should also be included in guided tours in the future.”

Is it stuff belonging to Mannerheim in the museum that can't be displayed now?

“Basically, all of our collections are available for viewing. Of course, there are also enough things in the cupboards, such as clothes and china, and the van has a certain amount of things. The actual museum collection is indeed on display.”

One of the most special objects in the Mannerheim Museum is in storage and not on display for visitors. It's about the leader of Nazi Germany Adolf Hitler to Mannerheim from the donated board.

The painting depicting Hitler was considered embarrassing after the Second World War, and it is still out of sight in the museum's attic.

Will the Hitler painting be displayed after the renovation?

One of the rarities of the Mannerheim Museum is a painting donated to Mannerheim by Adolf Hitler. The work painted by Karl Truppen has never been exhibited.

“I do not believe. Even for the reason that this is Marshal Mannerheim's home, and he didn't want it on display. We will not change the interior in any way.”

Museum will be open for the last time on Friday, December 29. Then you can exceptionally get to know it at your own pace without guidance. Photography is also allowed.

At that time, the museum is open from 15:00 to 19:00. The address is Kalliolinnantie 14.