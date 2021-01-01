On January 1, 2002, 19 years ago, the French discovered their new banknotes: no more francs, welcome euros. In the early days of the euro, it was a common headache among traders when it came to giving change. One euro is then equivalent to 6.55957 francs. Even the Prime Minister of the time, Lionel Jospin, gets lost when it comes to paying: he confuses 7 euros and 7 francs.

It had been several weeks since traders had to organize themselves. “There is a special drawer for euros, so we take the banknotes and give change in euros“, explained one of them. At the same time as the French, 300 million Europeans discovered their new banknotes, designed by the Austrian Robert Kalina. The French had until February 2012 to exchange their last francs. ; the end of a coin that appeared in the 14th century.

