History Lenin statues are now being boycotted because it would be too harsh for Finns not to refuel the car, says the director of the Lenin Museum: Finland is in pain, what to do about the country’s many Lenin monuments

Bronze and a bald man carved out of granite leans in his hand in the middle of Kotka.

She is Vladimir Leninand now the eagles want to get rid of him.

When Russia invaded Ukraine on a large scale in late February, Finland began to consider what should be done to the countless statues and memorial plaques depicting the Soviet leader. The removal of the statues is intended to show solidarity with Ukraine, even though the Soviet leader who died almost a hundred years ago is not involved in the war in Ukraine.

Lenin was one of the key figures in the revolution that led to the founding of the Soviet Union and the leader who killed his opponents.

There are an estimated 15 statues and plaques of Lenin, who have been hiding several times in Finland, in addition to Kotka, at least in Turku, Tornio, Parais and Tampere. In addition, there is a Lenin Park named after Lenin in the Helsinki Alps.

Tallinn donated Matti Varik’s Lenin sculpture to his twin city of Kotka in 1979.

An Estonian sculptor with an estimated two-meter-long bust of Lenin on duty on Kotkansaari in the center of Kotka Matti Varik. The Soviet Union ordered Tallinn to donate a statue to the twin city of Tallinn, Kotka, in 1979.

This is not the first time that there has been a critical debate on Soviet monuments, and the removal of Lenin’s bust in Kotka has also been discussed in the past. Last year, the abolition was the subject of a council initiative and a municipal initiative following the Russian invasion. Kotka Urban Planning Director Markku Hannonen made a combined response to the initiatives, which was submitted to the city government.

“Properly summed up, the idea of ​​the answer is that history should be kept visible, even if it makes it painful to look at it, and the statue should not be moved away in this context,” Hannonen says.

The answer to the Kotka City Council was not valid. It decided to refer the matter back for further preparation.

In Turku, a decision has already been made to remove Lenin. City of Turku said on Thursday that it will move Mikhail Anikusin to carve a bust of Lenin from Puolalanmäki for museum use. The statue has been donated to Turku by the twin city of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg.

See also Putin will deliver New Year's greetings to Russians VI Bust of Lenin at the top of Aurakatu in Turku on April 28, 2022.

“I do not care. Turku residents can decide whether they want to keep their Lenin outdoors or indoors, ”says the director of the Lenin Museum in Tampere. Kalle Kallio and sounds good-natured.

The museologist has been following the boycott of the Lenin monuments for his work. In Tampere, the discussion about the role of the Lenin Museum has been small-scale since the beginning of the war, and it has taken place mainly on social media and Aamulehti’s opinion pages.

Over the decades, there has been regular opposition to the Lenin Museum, although the museum is not currently associated with Lenin. Immediately after the start of the war, the Museum of Relations between Finland and the Soviet Union and the history of the Soviet Union issued a bulletin in which it unequivocally opposed the Russian invasion.

The Lenin Statues tell above all, the great influence of the Soviet Union on the politics of post-war Finland. In Finnishized Finland, the fear of the Soviet Union kept Eastern relations close, and especially in left-wing politics in the 1970s, a critical discussion about the Soviet Union was not easy. The statues donated by the Soviet Union are an example of diplomacy that Finland could not refuse.

Lenin’s name is still repeated in Russia’s speeches about Finland. According to a frequent statement, Lenin gave Finland independence. Soviet Russia was the first foreign country to recognize Finland’s independence. However, the Bolsheviks believed that Finland would return to Soviet Russia after the socialist revolution.

Lenin Museum leading Kalle Kallion with the statues are just statues.

Kallio distinguishes between the past and history, which is an interpretation of the past. Removing the statue does not change the past in any way or erase anything from it, Kallio says.

In Kallio’s opinion, the statues and memorial plaques tell about the historical-political view of their erection. As values ​​and interpretation of history change, the removal of statues may be warranted for him. There is no one right answer.

The question of him becomes difficult when one considers the status of all the statues to be reconsidered.

How should one react to what is on the Senate Square in Helsinki, for example? Johannes Takanen and Walter Runeberg From a statue of the Grand Duke of Finland to a set of statues?

“In our narrative Alexander II is that good emperor, but it was still a complete despot, ”Kallio illustrates.

In the Lenin statue in Kotka there is a “subtle criticism” of the subject he describes, says Markku Hannonen, Director of Urban Planning.

Lenin does not have a left hand.

“The work of art itself contains an answer to this situation,” says Hannonen.

However, according to him, the artist’s anti-Soviet hidden message may be overshadowed by some viewers as a massive Lenin character.

The Kotka City Council has been divided on the interpretation of the statue. Other commissioners felt that the statue could remain in place if a sign were erected next to it stating the background of the work. Others think the missing hand is not a sufficient reason to leave the statue in the park.

Actually, the missing hand can be found in the park, but it is several meters from Lenin’s head. Polish sculptor Krzysztof Bednarskin a hand statue commenting on the bust was brought in 15 years later, in 1995.

What happens to the hand if the head is removed?

“Good question,” Hannonen laughs.

One option would be to leave the hand statue in place and create something new to accompany it. On the other hand, the hand and the head form a work, Hannonen says.

“I’d rather follow Lenin’s hand.”

Kymen Sanomat The opinion page on the Lenin statue in Kotka has been proposed to be donated to the Lenin Museum in Tampere.

Museum director Kalle Kallio is not enthusiastic about the proposal. According to him, the museum already has enough visual statues.

Kallio says that basically people look for statues by removing the feeling that they are working properly.

“We want to boycott, but we can’t figure out what to boycott. The easiest thing would be if we didn’t refuel the car, but it’s too drastic, so we’re looking for alternative ways. Then Lenin will be found. ”

The City of Helsinki’s Nomenclature Committee is not in favor of renaming the streets

Statues and plaques In addition to the abolition of aid, the aim is to support Ukraine by changing its place names. Discussions have taken place in Helsinki about Lenin Park in Alppila and Tehtaankatu in Punavuori, along which the Russian Embassy is located.

At the beginning of March, the Helsinki Coalition City Councilor Matias Pajula said he would submit an initiative to designate Tehtaankatu Zelenskyinkatu as President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by. Earlier, Ilta-Sanomat reported that Pajula would also submit an initiative to designate Lenin Park as Zelensky Park.

Hufvudstadbladetin however, in an interview, Pajula said that he had come up with different ideas and would later leave the initiative that the status of Lenin Park and similar places should be clarified.

Nomenclature designer for the City of Helsinki Johanna Lehtonen says no delegate has filed council initiatives this year to rename the park or street. Instead, several individual city dwellers have submitted initiatives to change the name of Tehtaankatu.

The position of the Nomenclature Committee is clear. The primary function of the nomenclature is to guide and identify places, and street or place names are generally not changed.

Along the same lines is the Center for Domestic Languages ​​Kotus, which says street names should not be changed for political reasons. Kotus also refers to a UN recommendation that naming of survivors should be avoided.

“In a few months or years, we may be able to look at this event in world history in a different way, but in emotional turmoil, we shouldn’t make such far-reaching decisions that we’re going to change the street name, which is more than a hundred years old,” says nomenclature designer Johanna Lehtonen.

Neighboring Sweden is also reluctant to change its name. In early spring, it was discussed in Stockholm whether Gjörwellsgatan, where the Russian embassy is located, could be renamed. The local nomenclature committee did not support the proposal. Instead, part of the adjacent Marieberg Park was renamed Fria Ukraina Square.