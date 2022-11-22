Throw looks to the future keeping in mind the models that have made the history of the brand such as the sports models Stratos, Rally 037 and the mythical Delta. Three cars that have written important pages in Lancia history, especially in competitions rally. From their characteristics the models of the new Lancia coursewhich he will bring into vogue in key electric models of the past such as theAurelia and especially the new Delta.

Lancia Stratos history

In the history of the Italian brand, the Lancia Stratos was one “brutal and efficient” racing car, born to win and able to break the mold, because it is so different from the models of the time. Inspired by the prototype “Strato’s Zero” from 1970 (made by Bertone based on a design by Gandini) the definitive version was presented the following year, with its futuristic shape wedge shape and the V-shaped six-cylinder engine Dino 246 Ferrari. The front is sharp and harmonizes with the wheel arches, while the sloping windscreen incorporates the A-pillar and continues into the side windows.

The roof descends vertically on small rear window, which is enveloped by the large engine hood. On the back stand out the round headlights it’s a aggressive wing. Nuccio Bertone“father” of the prototype, when he saw the final version of the Lancia Stratos he said that “fits the pilot and navigator like a suit with an athlete, showing off his musculature”.

Lancia Stratos rally

On the Lancia Stratos everything is designed for i rallystarting from the bonnet and trunk made up of two light shells, including the respective mudguards, with a wide opening for rapid intervention during race assistance.

Launch Stratos

But the Lancia Stratos is also revolutionary in its interiors, completely focused on the driver and designed to obtain results and emotions: two dry places and only two compartments for the racing helmets, a distinctive element also of the road version. The so-called “colour blocking” of the interiors creates continuous games of contrasts for a wholly Lancia eclecticism, through the use of primary colours, blue, red and yellow.

Lancia Stratos victories

There Lancia Stratos HF Group 4 won three consecutive times the Monte Carlo Rallywon two titles Constructors’ World Championship (1975 and 1976) and as many inEuropean Pilotsin addition to the victory of Sandro Munari in 1977 of the FIA ​​Rally Drivers’ World Cup.

Lancia Stratos in the Alitalia white and green livery

And, starting from the 1975 sporting season, the Lancia Stratos had colours white and green of the sponsor Alitalia with the tricolor logo of the airline, doubled and harmonized in the shape of a wedge.

Lancia Rally 037 history

Characterized by “functional” and angular shapes, both in the front and in the rear, the Lancia Rally 037better known by the initials of project “037”it was a pure sport and was the last car to two wheel drive to win the World Rally Championship in 1983, beating more powerful opponents and, above all, equipped with four-wheel drive.

Its original mixed structure, monocoque and tubularshe came “dressed” by Pininfarina which developed an aggressive and elegant bodywork, with an important aerodynamic load towards the ground. To achieve maximum efficiency, it was built in polyester with fiberglass reinforcements, while the two very light bonnets, engine and trunk, could be completely disassembled.

Lancia Rally 037 Martini at the Sparco headquarters in Volpiano

Born on the basis of Beta Monte Carlothe Lancia Rally 037 was not designed to be produced in large numbers as the production of the road car was only preparatory for entry into the world of Rallying.

Lancia Rally 037 victories

The official debut took place at Turin Motor Show in 1982 with the road version and the following year the Rally 037 conquered the Constructors’ World titlesecond place in the Drivers’ World Championship and the European and Italian Championship with Miki Biasionwhich shortly thereafter will compete under the insignia of the official team Launch Martini.

Miki Biasion and the legendary Martini livery

Lancia Delta history

In the history of the Lancia brand, the Delta is part of the myth. One immediately thinks of 1988 when the Delta HF 4WD, which marks Lancia’s entry into the 4-wheel drive touring saloon sector, evolves into the iconic Delta HF Integralremembered by all for its aggressive front, where the front air intakes increased and enlarged wheel arches, to accommodate wider tires. In the following years, the model was enriched with a whole series of technical and stylistic improvements.

Lancia Delta HF Integrale 16V

So it went from Delta HF Integral 16Vcharacterized by a showy “hump” on the bonnet necessary to house the new cylinder head, the Delta HF Integral 16V Evolution, on which the fenders were further widened and a blatant spoiler at the end of the roof.

Lancia Delta victories

From this extraordinary compact road car, the Italian brand created the most successful Rally car of all time. There Lancia Delta HF with all-wheel drive with the four evolutions, he wins: six times the Constructors’ World Rally Championship (1987-1992).

Miki Biasion at the wheel of the four-wheel drive Lancia Delta HF

In the palmares also four times the World Rally Drivers Championship (1987-1989 and 1991); once the World Rally Championship production (Group N) in 1987; six times the European Rally Championship (1987-1991 and 1993) and twice the European Rally Championship production (Group N) 1988 and 1989.

Photo Lancia Delta Integrale

