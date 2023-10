08:22 Palestinian protesters, some with their faces covered with the traditional keffiyeh headdress, throw stones at unseen IDF soldiers, ignoring the torrential rain, on January 12, 1988 in Nablus, West Bank. Smoke from burning debris and tires clouds the air. © Max Nash / AP

The war between Israel and Hamas cannot be understood without knowing the more than seven decades of Palestinian-Israeli conflict. A period that was conceived prior to the creation of the Israeli State, but that erupted after this event in 1948. Since then, several wars with other neighboring Arab nations and conflicts between Palestinians and Israelis have degenerated into the current situation.