History | Karelians’ tourism to the ceded areas behind the eastern border froze

The 30-year golden age of home camping was broken.

Karelia During the last three years, the union’s operations have experienced quite a bit of turmoil due to the corona pandemic and the war of aggression started by Russia in Ukraine. Some people of Karelian background have taken the fact that domestic regional tourism to the area of ​​ceded Karelia has been frozen.

There has even been talk of a new loss of one’s home region.

“Karelia has its own charm, which is gilded by the stories and memories of our parents and grandparents from across the border. They were deeply saddened when they had to leave. Karelians’ associational activities partly stem from the sadness caused by the loss,” he reflects Jorma Lind”, whose mother was from Hiitola in Laatoka Karelia.

He himself was born after the war in 1949, but feels such a deep connection to Hiitola that he has been there 15–20 times.

The activities of the Karelian communities were first limited by travel and assembly restrictions caused by the pandemic. The next crisis was the war in Ukraine, which cut off trips to Russia.

“We have thought that in our time it might no longer be possible to visit there.”

To Tampere Chairman of the Karelian Society Seija Ahomäki describes the end of trips to the home region as tearfully sad. His father was from the village of Hapenensaari in the rural municipality of Viipur. Ahomäki has managed to visit his father’s birthplace five times and completely lost his heart to Vyborg.

Lind is the vice-chairman of the board of the Pori-based Hiitola Pitäjäseura, which has organized numerous trips to Karelia. In Hiitola, the old churchyard and the Finnish monuments located there have been renovated.

Lind also works as a club master in Tampere’s Karjala club. The club has not organized trips to Karelia, unlike the Hiitola keeper’s club, whose members have roots in the same keeper. In Tampere, the background of the membership is more diverse. However, the club organizes trips in Finland.

“It’s too cold to travel. For example, last fall we took a trip to Juupajoki to the villa of the Karjala Society and to the forest station.”

Eastern border is not closed to Finns, however. Although joint trips there have practically stopped, individual people can travel to Karelia.

At the level of the Federation of Karelia, communication with the eastern neighbor has been frozen. After the war of aggression began in February of last year, the association gave its approximately 340 member communities a recommendation to sever ties with the Russian administration and to follow the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ announcements in tourism.

The ministry’s travel bulletin, last updated this month, advises to avoid traveling to Russia.

A survey completed last August for ten keeper clubs says that connections to Russia have been left to individual people who occasionally receive information from across the eastern border. Contacts include e-mail, telephone and contact persons who have relatives in Russia, for example.

Cooperation projects fell due to corona, and due to the war it has not been possible to return to them. The projects have been related to research and the renovation of church buildings.

Some of the keepers’ associations have received help from local residents in the care of cemeteries and monuments in exchange for compensation. Now compensations for work and supplies have not been delivered, except with the help of contact persons.

The Karelia Union is renewing its operational strategy and has to think about how to compensate for the loss of contacts with its eastern neighbor. Back in 2020, the goal was to promote interaction across the border, as well as to support the Finnish culture of Laatoka Karelia and the Republic of Karelia.

The president of the union Outi Örnin according to which contacts have previously been made in the direction of Viipur, for example. Cooperation partners have also been the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Karelia and the island of Kizhi, which is known for its wooden churches. Member communities have cooperated with local governments, for example by organizing host parties.

Örn also worries about the current situation for personal reasons.

“My grandfather’s home was in the border zone, so there was no access there. However, we have traveled quite a lot in Sortavala, Viipur and Käkisalmi. I myself expected, like many others, that when the corona is over, it will be possible to travel normally again. Now it can take years or decades.”

Domestic work and the 30-year golden age of tourism for Russia is now over. However, the memories do not disappear. Together with the Finnish Literary Society, Karelia Liitto is starting a collection of memory information related to trips to the home region.

Even though tourism to the ceded Karelia waned, the calendars of Karelians are again filled this year with a wide variety of clubs, courses and events. The purpose of the association is to highlight the Karelian dialects of the Finnish language and visual arts.

Russian started by the war in Ukraine has made the experiences of the migrant Karelians a subject of interest again.

“The phases of the evacuees have the same features as the experiences of the Ukrainians. Both have had to leave their home regions because of the same enemy,” describes Örn of the Karjalan Liiton.

There are still members of the Karelian clubs who had to leave the lost areas for evacuation. For them, the events in Ukraine have brought up their own painful memories.

“Many people have also awakened a strong desire to help, like a large part of Finns. Member clubs have helped refugees from Ukraine, and the union has also supported them financially.”

Due to the war, the Karelia Union has also received contacts from foreign media.

“It is internationally exceptional that such a large area as the ceded Karelia was completely emptied and people were resettled elsewhere in Finland. This has been difficult for many foreigners to understand.”

For example, Örn gave an interview to a Japanese TV channel, whose reporter wanted to know how relatives left behind the border can be visited in the emergency situation caused by the war in Ukraine.

“We had to explain to them many times that Finns do not have relatives on the Russian side in Karelia, because as a general rule, everyone left for evacuation during the war.”

Finns for the time being, the volunteers cannot search for dead heroes or restore cemeteries in the ceded Karelia. The hope is that at least the searchers would be able to start next summer.

It has not been possible to search for those left in the field by hand in Finland for three years, first because of the corona virus and then because of the war in Ukraine.

“However, we are preparing for the possibility that the search could be continued next summer. We are sending the search plans to the Russian authorities for processing,” says the chairman of the association for the preservation of the memory of war veterans Pertti Suominen.

When sending volunteers, their safety and other practical issues must also be taken into account. Bank cards hardly work in Russia, and there may be some bumps in the road when it comes to insuring cars.

Heroic victims have still been brought to Finland thanks to Russian searchers. Last year and the year before, they have found 126 fallen victims who have been picked up in Vyborg.