Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract with Manchester United until June 30, 2023, which makes him obliged to continue at Old Trafford during the next season if the administration insists on refusing his departure.

Why does Ronaldo want to leave?

Manchester United finished sixth in the English Premier League standings for the 2021-2022 season to fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo will celebrate his 38th year in February, and he wants that to happen with a new participation and more goals in the Champions League.

“Don” Ronaldo does not accept the idea of ​​moving away from his favorite championship, after he became its historical top scorer with 140 goals, especially since Lionel Messi, his most prominent historical rival, is chasing him strongly to seize the title of historical scorer, after he reached 125 goals.

It seems that Manchester United does not match Ronaldo’s ambitions at the moment, as the team failed to compete for any championship last season, and despite that, Cristiano was a contender for the English Golden Boot by scoring 18 goals in the Premier League, 5 goals ahead of the Egyptian Mohamed Salah and the South Korean Hyung. Min Soon.

Adult rejection

Several press reports indicated that a number of major European clubs rejected the idea of ​​contracting with Cristiano Ronaldo after the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, contacted them, and Bayern Munich is the most prominent club rejecting Ronaldo.

Bayern Munich is characterized by team performance and work within an integrated system, which is the same style as German football with national teams throughout its history, and one of the main reasons for calling them machines, while Ronaldo’s performance has dominated the individual character, recently.

Ronaldo faced great criticism from Premier League analysts last season, due to the lack of defensive support, and the lack of effort to pressure the opponents’ defense, and some believe that the Portuguese is only seeking to enhance his records and historical numbers before supporting the team.

Oliver Kahn, Bayern Munich’s historical goalkeeper and current CEO, said in an interview with the German newspaper “Sport Bild” that Cristiano Ronaldo does not fit the team’s philosophy at the present time.

Ronaldo’s agent offered him to Atletico Madrid, and as soon as the news spread in the Spanish media, the Madrid Club Audience League organized a statement to announce the rejection of the deal.

The reasons for refusing to include Ronaldo from the Atletico Madrid fans came as a text in the statement: “We completely reject the contract with Cristiano Ronaldo, which represents the antithesis of the attributes and values ​​of Atletico Madrid, such as effort, generosity with colleagues, self-denial and humility. These are our values ​​that we defend.”

the final destination

After Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese star’s agent, toured with major European clubs, and was exposed to the largest number of disapproving votes, Ronaldo was forced to think again about staying with Manchester United.

The difference of 15 goals with Lionel Messi in the Champions League for the title of historical top scorer for the competition, may allow Ronaldo to return season after next season at the top.

Ronaldo sat with the management of Manchester United in “Carrington”, the headquarters of the team’s training, and the session lasted for 4 hours, then Ronaldo left without being convinced to stay with his team.

Ronaldo is not participating in his team’s training and is pressing his agent to get an offer from one of the teams participating in the Champions League next season, but he knows that United may be his last resort to return to him days before the start of next season.