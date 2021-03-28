History Injury due to a cat on the Acropolis, a swimming trip to the Polish uprising and the final career on the Swedish slave island: Finnish adventurer August Myhrberg lived an amazing life

Despite his extensive military career and amazing connections, August Myhrberg is an enigmatic figure.

Early winter in 1827 the Acropolis on a hill in Greece was miserable in every way. Ottoman forces had besieged the Greeks defending the fort since August of the previous year, and food and gunpowder were running out.

The Greek War of Independence, which had begun six years earlier, had paid senseless blood, but Turkey’s victory began to look more and more certain day by day.