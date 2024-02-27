Wednesday, February 28, 2024
February 27, 2024
History | In the 19th century, Turku had a cool station building – Now Turku's railway station is of no interest to anyone anymore

Turku's first railway station, completed in 1876, was demolished in the 1940s because it was considered too ugly in the eyes of Olympic tourists. At Hulppa's neo-Renaissance station, there were private toilets for emperors as well.

In Turku has recently been debated about the new location of the main train station's services, because in connection with the renovation of the railway yard, the station platforms will be moved in the direction of the already planned travel center.

The city, VR and the Finnish Railways Agency finally came to an agreement that station services will be temporarily organized in the new parking garage to be completed in 2026. No decision has been made regarding the construction of a new travel center.

