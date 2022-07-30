History | In Germany, the lights are now turned off, but in Finland, even tougher measures were used during the oil crisis in the 1970s – this was how to save

in Europe we are now afraid of a cold winter because of the energy crisis.

Especially in Germany, cities have started energy-saving initiatives. Germany has to now to save energy, because the country is dependent on Russian gas. Russia has reduced gas supplies to Germany.

In Hannover, warm showers are banned in public spaces and the lighting of museums, the city hall and other important buildings at night is stopped. Berlin will also stop lighting landmark buildings at night.

For now however, the presented measures are light compared to those that had to be resorted to in Finland in the 1970s during the oil crisis.

Because of the first oil crisis, Finland was declared exceptional circumstances in December 1973.

Worldwide as the cause of the energy crisis was the war of Egypt and Syria against Israel. The oil-exporting countries of the Middle East restricted exports to Western countries that supported Israel and sharply increased the price of oil.

There was a traffic jam at the gas station in January 1974.

In December 1973 The Finnish government decided on drastic energy saving measures.

Like Hanover and Berlin, the lighting of the facades of public buildings was prohibited, but at the same time much more was prohibited and ordered.

Among other things, the maximum temperature of residential apartments and offices was set at a maximum of 20 degrees, the heating of private swimming pools was prohibited, the lights in shop windows had to be turned off outside their opening hours, and the speed limit for cars was set at 80 kilometers per hour.

Violation of the regulations could result in fines and even imprisonment.

In addition, an “instruction book” was delivered to every Finnish economy, which explained the regulations set by the state and various energy saving tips.

According to the HS news published on December 19, 1973, the biggest savings were estimated to come from lowering the temperature in the apartments. In total, the energy saving package aimed for a 10 percent saving.

Mannerheimintie photographed in January 1974.

The man read the government's energy saving guidelines on January 8, 1974.

Constables Esa Nykänen and Hannes Paavilainen inspected the Display Window in Helsinki on December 21, 1973, the day after the declaration of emergency. Due to the oil crisis, energy had to be saved in Finland too, for example by turning off the lights in shop windows when the shops were not open.

It is likely, that in the coming autumn energy saving measures will also start to be considered in Finland.

An information campaign for citizens is planned for autumn, the aim of which is to share information about energy saving methods with citizens.

Sitra has suggested energy saving guiding campaigner already in the spring and Energy industry has warned that in the worst case, electricity may have to be rationed.

HS asked From a Sitra expert Oras from Tynkkyneis it possible that we would now end up with restrictions like the 1970s.

“It’s possible,” he says.

“And this crisis is different and possibly much more serious than in the 1970s.”

Oras Tynkkynen

He also highlights the statement of the international energy organization IEA, according to which the first truly global energy crisis may now be upon us.

Tynkkynen points out that this time it’s not just about oil, but energy consumption in general. However, there is a long way from recommendations to obligations imposed under the threat of a fine.

Tynkkynen feels that regulations targeting individuals are still some way off.

“If you can guess, the rights of individuals are now more prominent and the actions aimed at them now have a higher threshold than then,” he says.

“However, the existing legislation is already ready to regulate energy use and set such restrictions.”

Tynkkynen believes that genuine change can also be achieved with recommendations. According to him, it is most likely that public actors such as cities will be the first to start reducing energy use in Finland, as in Germany.