History “Hysterical nervous breakdown”, the doctor concluded after a Helsinki-based scammer had poisoned a Turku widow – The new book reviews more than 60 crimes in the Turku region

The new book tells about dozens of homicides in Turku.

Hysterical nervous breakdown, concluded a doctor from Turku. Widow Anni Nurminen had had a seizure on November 1922. Nurminen, 27, was a wealthy sausage maker Frans Nurmisen widow. Nurminen had not suffered a nervous breakdown, but had been poisoned with strychnine.

The poisoner was his male friend, from Helsinki Johan Arvid Bäckman.

Turku-based researcher, author Rauno Lahtinen has written about the fate of Anni Nurminen and 60 other criminal cases throughout the history of Turku. The first stories of the book Murder and Terror in Turku are from the beginning of the 20th century and the last chapter deals with the terrorist attacks in Turku from 2017.

Not all of the cases in the book are homicides, but include the arson of the Mini Price department store, which is well remembered by the people of Turku. The American-style department store built in the center of Turku burned to the ground in November 1983 just a week after its opening.

The Mini-Price department store was completely destroyed in the fire.­

The perpetrator revealed a 57-year-old former electrician who had been convicted nine times earlier of arson. The man lit a fire to get the prison warm. This time the fire got out of hand and destroyed the entire department store.

“Everyone seemed to know that at some point the man would light a fire again. How could a person like this be left to fend for themselves, ”Lahtinen weighed.

Historical criminal issues are a side path in Lahtinen’s career. His best-known works deal with demolished houses in Turku. Crime stories are a man’s long-term hobby.

“I read a lot of old Turku newspapers for my dissertation. At the same time, I recovered publicly available criminal cases. I hadn’t thought about writing a book about them until an acquaintance of mine suggested it with the true crime boom, ”says Lahtinen.

The book, which will be published next week, includes well-known crime stories such as the President of the Court of Appeal Valde Hirvikannan a political assassination in 1911 and a homicide in Finland, the first school murder in 1981. A student at Puolalanmäki High School killed an English teacher with a shovel.

Numerous crime stories have been published in recent years, but less often by researchers.

“Researchers have not grasped such a microhistory but it has been left more on the shoulders of journalists. I thought that if other crimes are of interest, then the crimes of Turku are also of interest. ”

Finland The most violent period in recent history began in the year of the Great Strike in 1905 and continued until the end of the Prohibition Act in 1932. At that time, many times more people were killed in Finland each year than at present.

A large part of the 1900s in the early twentieth crimes related to alcohol and a knife.

One such event occurred in February 1906 on Humalistonkatu. Söyringin brothers Hope and Kaarlo went out during the day to buy a bed, but ended up in the restaurant for a drink for nine hours. At night, the brothers quarreled at home, and after the quarrel, Kaarlo hit Toivo with a knife.

The last words of hope were written in the magazine: “Kalle has gone crazy, he hit me in the heart, now I’m dying!”

The Raastuvano court sentenced Kaarlo Söyring to four years in a penitentiary.

“Men always had a knife involved, and there were a huge number of cases where the knife was used. I added to the book the cases that attracted the most attention, ”Lahtinen says.

The Finnish homicide has not changed anywhere in a hundred years. Still, a typical homicide is a binge drinking in a private home and the weapon is most commonly a kitchen knife.

Poisoned Widow Nurminen survived the first assassination attempt. A male friend, Johan Bäckman, had purchased poison from a pharmacy to “kill foxes”. Now he was going to get more strychnine.

Anni Nurminen had been dating Bäckman for a few years now, even though the man was clearly older than Nurä. Bäckman appeared in Turku as a successful deputy judge and manor owner. He even said he refused the post of agriculture minister to be with Ann.

In fact, the man was a wealthy former police officer and builder who had a wife and two children in Ekenäs and another female friend in Liperi.

His scams succeeded with sticky tongue and sharp intelligence. In the book, Lahtinen describes that Bäckman was infinitely confident and could always explain things in the best possible way.

After an unsuccessful poisoning, the fraudster sought stronger strychnine from a Helsinki pharmacy. He poured the poison into a medicine powder pack and mailed it to Nurminen in Turku.

Murder and the atrocities in the book Terror in Turku also tell the history of the Finnish press. At the beginning of the 20th century, crime news was reported as much as possible. The crime scenes were not isolated and the journalists were not bound by any ethical rules.

“The reporter was often able to see all the places freely, often at the same time as the police,” Lahtinen says.

The problematic nature of news was understood as early as the 19th century. Senator JV Snellman insisted in 1876 that crime news should not be published at all. He felt the disclosure of criminal names and crimes drove the criminal to despair about his future and led to hardening.

However, no restrictions were placed on criminal news in the first half of the 20th century. Reporters interviewed grieving relatives in shock. The magazines published pictures of the victim and the suspect and even pictures of the place of death.

Nor were the suicides faded but accurately described. When an unemployed stonemason killed himself with a dynamite stick in 1924, the method of action and the traces of the explosion were described in detail.

“In addition, the magazines often tried to find the cause of suicide,” Lahtinen says.

In women, suicide was often caused by unwanted pregnancies, while in men it was caused by “gloominess” or financial difficulties. In the case of the stonemason, the reporter concluded that the suicide was caused by the man’s “recent drunken life”.

Public the word council outlined in 1957 that suicides should not be written about at all unless they occurred in remarkable circumstances or in connection with a major crime.

The details of Anni Nurminen’s murder quickly rose to headlines despite police requests. Johan Bäckman became Finland’s most famous person for a short time.

A pack of medicine powder containing strychnine arrived in Turku in a few days, but Nurminen refused to take the bad-tasting medicine. So Bäckman called Nurminen’s insider and rushed him to help take the medicine powder.

At the end of the call, Bäckman asked the housekeeper to call if Nurminen died.

Nurminen took the poison after several persuasions. When Bäckman was informed of his death, he left for Turku immediately.

The man fell beside Nurminen’s deathbed and shouted loudly.

“Anni, Anni. I couldn’t make you happy with my millions. ”

Homicides the factors are mainly men. Between 2010 and 2018, 88 percent of suspected homicide offenders were men. A similar emphasis can also be seen in Lahtinen’s book.

“There was no case in the archives where a woman would have waved with a knife,” says Lahtinen.

One murder committed by a woman is presented in the book. Dealer John Engblom was murdered on Vartiovuorenmäki on a January night in 1927. The killer shot the merchant in the head with a revolver. A Åbo Akademi University student was revealed to be the author Margit Niininen and Niininen’s male friend, a master, acted as an assistant in the homicide Allan Törnudd.

The case made headlines all the way to Sweden. It was of interest because the suspects were Swedish-speaking civilizations, and the murder had been carefully planned in advance.

“The case involved a lot of phenomena of that time, such as language disputes,” says Lahtinen.

Engblom’s previous behavior towards Niin was revealed as the motive for the murder. Engblom had possibly raped, or at least tried to rap, Niininen.

Niininen and Törnudd were sentenced to life sentences, but first the sentences were shortened at the highest courts until the president Lauri Relander pardoned them.

Lahtinen calls the outcome of the case incomprehensible.

“There is no similar case in Finland. The perpetrators of homicide get amnesty, their reputation back and succeed later in life, ”says Lahtinen.

Johan Bäckman was also destined for a life sentence, but without a subsequent pardon. The scammer got caught when the chamberlain who cared for Anni Nurminen’s estate began to suspect Bäckman, who demanded the estate for herself. The chamberlain clarified the man’s backgrounds and the scam gradually came to light.

Nurminen’s body was excavated from the grave, and an autopsy revealed poisoning as the cause of death.

The last newspaper entry about Bäckman is from 1926. He had complained to the Chancellor of Justice that the Court of Appeal had falsified witness statements. The complaint led to the man being sentenced to a toughened sentence: a year in a bright solitary confinement.

Rauno Lahtinen: Murders and atrocities in Turku (Frog). The book will be published on March 10.