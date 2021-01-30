History Hundreds of years old Wilmington’s “Tall Man” drawing shows face mask in Britain – Police search for perpetrator

The culturally significant work is apparently drawn in the 16th and 17th centuries.

Police In the South East of England, he investigates vandalism against a centuries-old land drawing.

Images shared on social media on Wednesday show how a white face mask has appeared in front of the mouth of the 72-meter-long Wilmington “Long Man of Wilmington”.

Bricks and there is no precise information about the age of the Tall Man drawn on the side of a hill in the town of Eastbourne by means of lime mortar. According to the latest research, it would have been drawn in the 16th and 17th centuries.

Although there has apparently been a practical joke behind the drawing of the face mask, the local police point out that this is a mess of a culturally and historically significant work, a serious crime.