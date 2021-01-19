History Huge circular saw “split” magician David Copperfield – The famous trick is based on the illusion of exactly one hundred years

The sawing trick and its variations will amaze people for over a hundred years after the trick premiered.

Hundred years ago, on January 17, 1921, a British magician PT Selbit (1881–1938) sawed a woman in front of an audience in London and created a program number that fascinated people from generation to generation.

Witnessed at the Finsbury Park Empire Theater, the performance looked incredible: the woman sat down inside a wooden box and her legs and arms were tied. The box was then closed and Selbit seemed to saw the woman in half. However, after the saw went through the box, the woman appeared undamaged inside the box. It is known that the same had not been seen on stage before.

“The show became famous and became one of the most significant and famous illusions,” described the magician and historian Mike Caveney according to the news agency Reuters.

PT Selbit performing his famous sawing trick reportedly in 1937.­

Sawing a man in half is today one of the most famous and popular magic tricks in the world, and other magicians have developed it to be even more spectacular. Quite quickly, a stage was added to the trick in which the halves of a “split” man were pulled apart for a moment. The head and legs of the person being sawed were also on display in the tricks developed.

“There are many reasons why this trick became so popular in the world. First, the magician did not do this trick on a lifeless object. He did it to man, which took it to a new level, ”Caveney estimates.

American magician David Copperfield developed his own “Death Saw” show from the sawmill trick, in which a huge circular saw that had gone “out of order” split him. That trick can be watched in the video accompanying this story.

While it’s a magic trick, Copperfield hasn’t survived performing it without scratches. The problem, in particular, was that the stages were so different.

“He got cuts a few times when the blade was crooked,” Copperfield revealed at the Magic Circle online event on Sunday, which celebrated its 100th anniversary.

The magician David Copperfield’s “Death Saw” is one variation of PT Selbit’s sawmill trick. Screenshot of the video.­

Sawing trick in the background, in the end, there is a fairly easy twist of the eye. Still, it amazes people more than a hundred years after its premiere.

“It’s said that the simplest tricks are the best. And this is a very simple trick, ”Caveney described.